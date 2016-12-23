Escape the Room at the library

‘Escape room’ events added this month at the library
The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday; closed Sunday.
Escape the Library tests deductive skills Tuesdays
There is an “escape room” at the library and it’s free to participate. Separate events are scheduled this month for ages 18 and older and for groups of family members and friends.
Sessions for adults will be offered at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 20. Adult sessions Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 are full.
As of press time Dec. 16, there were openings for family sessions Dec. 27, Dec. 29 and Dec. 29. The times are 3 p.m. Dec. 27 and 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and Dec. 30.
Registration is required in-person or by phone by calling 602-652-3000.
All will take place in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room. Each session will accommodate three to 10 people, who will have 45 minutes to escape.
Library to close for holidays
The Queen Creek Branch Library will be closed for the holidays starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, and continuing through Monday, Dec. 26. It will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
It also will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, in celebration of the New Year.
Discover all you can make with Makey Makey
Join Eric Ose the Robot Ambassador for maker activities from 5-7 p.m. the first Tuesday every month. The program is STEAM focused with electronics, robotics, arts/crafts, science and more. This is a HeatSync Labs outreach event.
This event is appropriate for kids ages 8 and up and adults.
The Jan. 3 session will feature Makey Makey, an invention kit that lets users turn everyday objects into touchpads that will interact with the user’s computer. It’s the easiest way to make circuits and connect things to a computer.
In this workshop, participants will have fun experimenting with the many things Makey Makey can do. They will compare the Makey Makey with the Arduino Leonardo and play with a cardboard electronic pinball machine that uses the same features for connectivity.
Learn how to budget your money
Suffering from wallet shock after the holidays? Start the year with strategies and tools to control finances. Learn the basics of creating a budget and e-resources to assist in financial maintenance.
The class for adults will take place 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room. Seats will be offered on a first come, first-served basis.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
Book Bunch plus Munch
Queen Creek library’s book club for middle school and junior high students, grades fifth through eighth, meets 4-5 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. Join for snacks and book talks about the Grand Canyon Award nominees. Available in book and e-audio book formats. Copies of the book are available to check out at the desk. Registration is required. Book Bunch plus Munch will meet in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
