Fall plant sale, charity motorcycle ride and more events coming this month to the far east Valley

OCT. 14-29
SUPERIOR — Arboretum Fall Plant Sale: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Highway 60. 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Staff experts and master gardener volunteers are on hand to help you choose from a wide selection of cacti and agaves, herbs, trees and shrubs during the Fall Plant Sale October fundraiser at Boyce Thompson Arboretum. Annual members save 20 percent on plant purchases during the opening weekend – October’s also a great time to join as a member. Need planting and landscaping advice? Arboretum staff are joined by helpful volunteers from Pinal County’s Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners program there to advise and assist buyers with suggestions for trees and plants ideal for landscaping in Pinal and Maricopa Counties. Special events during the plant sale include weekend nature walks included with daily admission of $12.50. Experienced BTA horticultural staff and Master Gardeners grow many of the plants you’ll find on sale, and they maintain many of these same plants in the gardens and plant exhibits throughout the grounds – explore the gardens and see firsthand how these plants perform, from nursery pot to maturity in your garden or landscape. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
OCT. 21-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Trunk or Treat: 5-9 p.m., Town Center, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Free admission. Trunk or Treat provides a safe environment for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun in a festival atmosphere. Children trick-or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on “Trunk or Treat Street” to get their bag filled with goodies. Individuals or groups sign up to host and decorate a trunk, and the town provides all the candy to be given out at the event. Ghouls, goblins and ghosts of all ages will enjoy a festival of activities. Come out and join in ghoulish games, frightening food and freaky fun. For more information, visit http://www.queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/trunk-or-treat.
MESA — Downtown Festival of the Arts: The Downtown Mesa Festival of the Arts, formerly known as Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival or MACFest, is a free event for the public featuring unique artist creations, music and fun for the whole family. The 2017-18 season’s events will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month from October through April. Event hours are usually 10 a.m.-4 p.m. December event hours are 2-8 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMesaFestivaloftheArts or http://dtmesafest.com/index.html.
MESA — Tombstone OK Corral Show Re-creation: Rockin’ R Ranch and the Arizona Gunfighters are re-creating the cold October day in 1881 where in Tombstone, Arizona, the law and lawless met at the OK Corral. First are a chuck-wagon dinner and a stage show with music and humor of the old West with the Rockin’ R Wranglers. Then step outside and back in time with the Arizona Gunfighters as they re-create the tragic event with “Doc” Holliday in a vacant lot off Fremont Street near the OK Corral. Rockin’ R Ranch, 6136 E. Baseline Road in Mesa, opens at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21 with dinner at 6:30 p.m., the stage show at 7:30 p.m. and the Arizona Gunfighters show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children. For information or reservations, call 480-986-1800 or 480-832-1539.
OCT. 28-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Banner Ironwood Charity Motorcycle Ride: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Superstition Harley-Davidson, 2910 W. Apache Trail. Hosted by Ericka Austin. This community charity motorcycle ride will begin at Superstition Harley-Davidson in Apache Junction and end at Banner Ironwood, 37000 N. Gantzel Road. All proceeds go toward helping Banner Ironwood patients who can’t afford medications or durable medical equipment at discharge. Pre-registration is $25 for a single rider and $15 for a passenger. Door registration is $30 for a single rider and $20 for a passenger. (Indicate pre-registration at the time of registration). To register, visit www.crowdrise.com/IronwoodCharityRide.
OCT. 29-SUNDAY
GOLD CANYON — Annual Community Harvest Festival: 3-5 p.m., Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road. Open to the public. Free. Activities include the return of the mechanical bull, inflatables for the kids, hay wagon rides, children’s activities, a costume parade at 3:30 p.m., deejay Matt Figueroa and the inaugural pie-eating contest. For more information, visit http://goldcanyonumc.org/news-events/ or call 480-982-3776.
NOV. 3-4, 6
QUEEN CREEK — “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.”: Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 6; Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. Considered by many to be the “greatest movie musical of all time,” “Singin’ in the Rain” features hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a Hit Parade score of Hollywood standards. Featuring the classic songs, “Make ‘em Laugh,” “Gotta Dance” and its title song, “Singin’ in the Rain,” this junior musical will have audiences dancing in their seats. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.