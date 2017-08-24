Feastival, ‘Kiss Me Kate’ part of entertainment line-up in Queen Creek, East Valley

Editor’s note: Items on the entertainment page run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.
AUG. 25-FRIDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the north parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of 15-30 gourmet food trucks, 10-20 boutique market and music returns every Friday night. For more information and a list of food trucks, visit the event Facebook page or visit azfeastivals.com/qcfeastival.
SEPT. 1-FRIDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the north parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of 15-30 gourmet food trucks, 10-20 boutique market and music returns every Friday night. For more information and a list of food trucks, visit the event Facebook page or visit azfeastivals.com/qcfeastival.
SEPT. 6-9
QUEEN CREEK — Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me Kate”: 7 p.m., American Leadership Academy Queen Creek 7-12, Covey Auditorium, 23908 S Hawes Road. The musical tells the story of two divorced — and flamboyantly egocentric — performers who find themselves starring opposite each other in a musical version of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. Presented by the ALA Theatre Department. Tickets may be purchased online at alaschools.seatyourself.biz. Tickets are not available for purchase online 2 hours before the show. For more information, call the school at 480-987-4500.
Sept. 16-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Messy Fest: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Life is too short to play clean. Join the town of Queen Creek for a unique event unlike any other. Get messy in massive mud pits, large scale finger painting, mashed potato tug-of-war, and a food fight. Then clean up at the human car wash. Proceeds will benefit a local children’s charity. Additional information will be released soon at queencreek.org.
MESA – Touche Amore at the Underground in Mesa: “Touche Amore” – thought-provoking, passionate hardcore/punk band from Los Angeles, California – performs Sept. 16 at The Underground, 105 W. Main St. in Mesa with “Single Mothers” and “Gouge Away.” Cost is $15 to $25, according to http://www.niletheater.com/event/1510493.
SEPT. 17-SUNDAY
MESA – The Beach Boys at MAC: The Beach Boys – one of America’s greatest rock bands – perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theater, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa. The event is presented by Mesa Arts Center in partnership with Emporium Presents and R Entertainment. Note that this tour will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks. Tickets are $45-$99.50 and are available at https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. Songs like “Good Vibrations,” “Fun Fun Fun,” “Help Me Rhonda” and “Surfin’ USA” became anthems for a generation and continue to engage new fans today. The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who along with Jeffrey Foskett, Brian Eichenburger, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Scott Totten continue the legacy of this iconic American band, according to https://mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/performing-live/the-beach-boys. The Mesa Arts Center box office, 1 E. Main St., is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The box office phone number is 480-644-6500. For a Mesa Arts Center 2017-18 season brochure, go to https://www.mesaartscenter.com/download.php/misc/images-downloads/17-18-season-brochure.
SEPT. 23-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Founders’ Day: 5-9 p.m., Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Come celebrate Queen Creek’s heritage at this family-friendly community event. Take part in competitions, enjoy great food, music and entertainment and experience the annual Battle of the Badge competition. For more information, visit queencreek.org.
SEPT. 30-OCT. 1
QUEEN CREEK — Fourth Annual Olive Mill Garlic Fest: Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1. Free admission. The family-friendly Fourth Annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Festival will return for two days. Four types of organically grown garlic from the garden will be sold while supplies last. Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, garlic food specials, cooking demonstrations by owner Perry Rea, garlic gelato, a meet-and-greet with the garlic farmer, games in the grove, tours and more. Blankets and chairs may be brought to the event; however, no outside food or beverage will be allowed in. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
OCT. 1-30
QUEEN CREEK — The Outbreak at Schnepf Farms: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Help the “government” fight zombies at this paintball event. To purchase tickets, visit https://schnepf-farms.ticketleap.com/theoutbreak/. For more information, call event hotline at 480-387-0630.
OCT. 5-29
QUEEN CREEK — Annual Pumpkin and Chili Party: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $19 plus tax at the gate or $15 at any Fry’s Food stores (children 2 and under admitted free). Discount tickets available at all Fry’s beginning Sept. 14. For more information, visit www.schnepffarms.com.
OCT. 12-THURSDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Scotty McCreery: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. $35-$75. The Academy of County Music, Broadcast Music, Inc., and Country Music Television Award winner debuted all three of his country music albums at No. 1 on a Billboard chart and has earned three platinum singles and both a platinum and gold album performing songs that blend contemporary and traditional country music. The 2011 winner of TV’s “American Idol,” Mr. McCreery has had hit records with “I Love You This Big,” “The Trouble with Girls,” “Water Tower Town,” “See You Tonight,” “Feelin’ It” and his latest single, “Five More Minutes.” For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the center’s website at qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
OCT. 13-14
QUEEN CREEK — Vintage and Vino: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Vintage and Vino will be a two-day event featuring a vintage market comprised of vendors with furniture, household items, handmade goods, paint and signs. The event will include a farmers market, wine tasting, champagne tasting and entertainment. For more information, visit vintageandvino.com..
OCT. 21-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Trunk or Treat: 5-9 p.m., Town Center, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit queencreek.org.
NOV. 3-4, 6
QUEEN CREEK — “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.”: Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 6; Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. Considered by many to be the “greatest movie musical of all time,” “Singin’ in the Rain” features hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a Hit Parade score of Hollywood standards. Featuring the classic songs, “Make ‘em Laugh,” “Gotta Dance” and its title song, “Singin’ in the Rain,” this junior musical will have audiences dancing in their seats. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call 480-987-7469.
NOV. 4-SATURDAY
MESA – Giddy Up Gala Fundraiser for CAAFA: Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, an Apache Junction agency, is hosting a fundrasing Giddy Up Gala Saturday, Nov. 4, at Rockin’ R Ranch, 6136 E. Baseline Road in Mesa. All proceeds benefit survivors of domestic and sexual violence served by the CAAFA. A silent auction, music from the Roadhouse Ranglers, a cowboy dance, BBQ dinner, wine wheel and cash bar are planned. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per ticket. To help sponsor the event, call 480-982-0205. Tickets can be purchased at giddyupgala2017.eventbrite.com.
NOV. 16-18, 20
QUEEN CREEK — “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.”: Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2 p.m. Nov. 18 and 7 p.m. Nov. 20; Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. Get ready to hear the roar. In “Disney’s The Lion King Jr., the African savannah comes to life on stage with Simba, Rafiki and a cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again. See favorite characters sing “Hakuna Matata,” “Circle of Life” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.” This inspiring tale will leave audiences smiling and feeling “no worries for the rest of your days.” To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
NOV 17-FRIDAY
GOLD CANYON — Jácome Flamenco in Canyon Sounds Season: The internationally acclaimed touring company Jácome Flamenco performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. It was formed in 2003 by Chris B. Jácome, artistic director and composer. The company has performed in many sold-out concerts from an audience of 6,000 at the Redlands Bowl in California to presenting at jazz concert at Lincoln Center in New York City. International performances include Mexico, Canada, Spain and Indonesia. The company returns frequently to Spain to teach, study, and provide immersion programs for dancers and musicians. Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series. Performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement. The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30.
JAN. 13-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Jimmy Travis – One Man, One Guitar. 7:30 p.m. Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. Named Entertainer of the Year, this Nashville comedian/musician has performed all over the world. He’s funny, creative, spontaneous and energetic and since he frequently interacts with the audience, no two shows are ever the same. Mr. Travis has performed in Las Vegas as well as on multiple national television appearances. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
JAN. 20-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Shuffle Concert: 7:30 p.m. Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. This Shuffle Concert changes the generally understood rules of performance — the audience chooses what pieces will be performed. From the classics to jazz to Broadway, Shuffle Concerts offer music for every taste. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.