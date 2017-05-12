‘Feastival’ peach festival happening this weekend in Queen Creek

Editor’s note: Items on the entertainment page run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.
May 5-20
APACHE JUNCTION —Zao Theatre presents “Nunsense, The Mega Musical”: Zao Theatre offers “Nunsense, The Mega Musical” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays May 5-20 at 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.For information and tickets call 480-924-5122 or go to www.ZaoTheatre.com.
MAY 12-FRIDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the north parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of 15-30 gourmet food trucks, 10-20 boutique market and music returns every Friday night. For more information and a list of food trucks, visit the event Facebook page or visit azfeastivals.com/qcfeastival.
MAY 12-14, 20-21
QUEEN CREEK — Peach Festival: Schnepf Farms, 4610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Admission is $5. Children ages 12 and younger admitted free. Peachy pancake breakfast and free hayrides to peach-picking start at 7:30 a.m. Vintage Market Days opens at 9 a.m. May 12-14. Amusement rides and the Peachy Tasting Pavilion all open. Ride wristbands cost $15. Individual tickets cost $3 per ride. For more information, including hours and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
MAY 12-14
QUEEN CREEK — Peach Festival ‘Just Peachy’ Vintage Market Days: Schnepf Farms, 4610 S. Rittenhouse Road. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Early bird admission is $10, which is good for all three days, or $5 a day. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free. For more information, visit http://www.vintagemarketdays.com.
MAY 13-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Club Dance 2017 Recital “Wonderland”: Four performances: 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Enjoy the dancers from Club Dance as they explore a magical world of mystery and imagination in their 2017 recital “Wonderland.” This family-friendly show includes dancers of all ages who will transport audiences members to a world of wonder and discovery. Tickets are to go on sale at 9 a.m. May 2. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
SAN TAN VALLEY — San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar/Powwow: Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road. Buy up to 60 pounds of produce for $10. Powwow is open from 7 a.m. until sold out. Generally held the second Saturday of each month. This marks the event’s third anniversary. For more information, visit http://santanvalleyfarmersmarket.com or call 480-788-3648.
MAY 19-FRIDAY
MAY 20-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Lemonade Days: Noon-8 p.m., Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Celebrating summer days and a zest for life, Lemonade Days at Founders’ Park is a fun, family friendly day of play complete with live entertainment, local food vendors, a craft beer, spirits and wine garden, interactive games and activities and more. For more information, visit www.lemonadedaysaz.com.
MAY 26-FRIDAY
JUNE 23-24, 26
QUEEN CREEK — “Shrek, the Musical”: 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film and hit Broadway musical, the story’s well-known ogre leads a cast of fairytale misfits on a fun-filled adventure to rescue a princess and find that dreams can come true. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
JULY 4-TUESDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Hometown July 4th at Schnepf Farms: 5-11 p.m., Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Celebrate Independence Day with hometown fun, food, entertainment and a fireworks display. For more information, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
JULY 29-SATURDAY
Queen Creek — Ice Cream Social: 10 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Parks and Recreation, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Free. Cool down at the free ice cream social and open house hosted by the town of Queen Creek. The community outreach event provides residents with an opportunity to learn about the current and future outreach projects share feedback directly to town staff and lend their voices to the planning process. Residents will learn about new businesses coming to the town, plan for future growth, transportation and infrastructure improvements, parks and trails, recreation and more. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org/icecream.
ONGOING
APACHE JUNCTION — Barleens Arizona Opry: Barleens Arizona Opry Dinner and Show, 2275 E. Old West Highway. 2017-18 schedule will begin in November. For schedule of shows and prices, visit http://azopry.com or call 480-982-7991.
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: 6109 N Apache Trail. Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: An exhibit of original work by famed Southwest artist Ted DeGrazia is in the museum exhibit gallery and will be on display throughout the 2016-17 season. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. This exhibit is a retrospective of his paintings and sketches depicting prospectors and pack animals. Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia was fascinated with the beauty and lore of the Superstition Mountains where he had a gallery for several years and he made many expeditions into the mountainous back country prospecting for gold. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
MESA — Salt River Tubing: It costs $17 a person to ride a tube at Salt River Tubing on the Lower Salt River. Cost includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing in Tonto National Forest, seven minutes from Loop 202 East on north Power Road. Salt River Tubing will be open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week, weather and water flow permitting. Sunblock, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed toes are also recommended while tubing. A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented. Children must be at least 8 years or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. Life vests are recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers. Go to www.saltrivertubing.com for more details.
QUEEN CREEK — Karaoke: Happy Hour karaoke 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; karaoke 9 p.m.-close Wednesdays-Sundays; Saturday Night Karaoke and DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m.; Queen Creek Cafe and Sports Lounge, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://queencreekcafe.com or call 480-888-9241.
QUEEN CREEK — San Tan Historical Society Museum: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Free admission. The museum is inside the historic Rittenhouse Elementary School house, one of the last landmarks in the Queen Creek area. The San Tan Historical Society meets at the museum at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members and guests alike are welcome to join these public meetings. For more information, visit www.santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-987-9380.
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Olive Mill: 25062 S. Meridian Road. Learn the history of the Olive Mill’s company and olive oil production during the 30- to 45-minute tours offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Reservations are not required for groups of eight or fewer. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
QUEEN CREEK — Schnepf Farms: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Home to U-pick veggies, country store, bakery, train rides, hayride tours, petting zoo, museum and holiday events. For more information, including hours, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
SUPERIOR — Boyce Thompson Arboretum: From Oct. 1 though the end of April admission is taken daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m., then the arboretum closes promptly at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.