Get your ‘glow’ on this weekend at Queen Creek splash pad

In honor of National Park and Recreation Month, the town of Queen Creek will host a “glow” party from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the town’s splash pad in Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.
The event will provide an opportunity for residents to beat the Arizona heat by cooling off at the splash pad and enjoying glowing activities at dusk.
From glow sticks to glow bowling and glow whiffle ball toss, there will be fun for all ages, according to a press release.
Music will be provided by DJ Truth Sound Productions. In addition, attendees can have a memento of the evening’s activities by taking a photo in the photo booth.
Food vendors will have refreshments available for purchase.
The glow party is being sponsored by Dignity Health and Gateway Community Church, according to a press release..
For more information about the town’s recreation division and upcoming events, visit www.queencreek.org or call 480-987-3100.