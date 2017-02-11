Harkins announces Best Picture Film Fest

Harkins Theatres announced Feb. 11 it will hold a weeklong Best Picture Film Fest Feb. 17-23 at select multiplexes in its movie-theater chain.
All nine Academy Award Best Picture nominees will show multiple times throughout the week, allowing moviegoers to customize their viewing schedule. The $45 festival pass includes a ticket to each of the nine nominated films, a medium popcorn and a 2017 Loyalty Cup.
In the East Valley, the film fest will take place at Harkins Superstition Springs 25 at U.S. 60 and Power Road. Other participating theaters can be found on the Harkins website: www.harkins.com.
The Best Picture nominees are: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.
Harkins Best Picture Film Fest passes can be purchased at each participating theatrer’s box office. Visit www.harkinstheatres.com/BPFS for more information.
Tickets to each film can be purchased separately and are available at the box office and online at www.Harkins.com. Regular ticket prices apply.