‘Jungle Book’ features cast of Queen Creek kids; tickets still available this weekend

“Disney’s Jungle Book Kids” is being performing April 7-10 at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
The family-friendly show — part of the QCPAC Family Theatre Series — is adapted from Disney’s beloved animated film, where its lead character, Mowgli, bounds through the jungle and learns what it means to be human.
Remaining shows are 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, and 7 p.m. Monday, April 10.
With a cast of about 100, many of whom are young actors from Queen Creek and San Tan Valley, the musical production has been a “real community effort,” Michele Brabender, the show’s assistant director, said during a phone interview.
“We’ve had over two dozen parent volunteers help with make-up, backstage, set painting, etc. Bryce and Heidi Hagen built the amazing tree, throne and elephant. The cast is about 100 kids. We put on two free school shows Thursday for Pickett and Jack Barnes Elementary. We bussed in around 1,200 students total,” Ms. Brabender said.
The show includes the following local kids:
•Victoria Bangerter – Kaa the Snake – San Tan Valley
•Lacey Allen – Queen Louie – Queen Creek
•Tydon Bullard – Bagheera – Queen Creek
•Riley Cammack – Shere Khan – Queen Creek
•Thatcher Gaines – Hathi Jr – Queen Creek
•Scotty Hagen – Mowgli – Queen Creek
•Marie Huston – Narrator – Mesa
•Alexis Norlin – Mrs. Hathi – Queen Creek
•Justus Popken – Baloo – Queen Creek
•Nick Phillips – Colonel Hathi – Queen Creek
•Lesia Rasmussen – Narrator – Gilbert
•Olivia Vella – Marrator – Mesa
QCPAC director Molly Jacobs serves as the show’s producer. Valeen Nielsen is the show’s director, Ms. Brabender is assistant director.
The crew also is led by the following: music director Shirell Allen, choreographer Autumn Eggers, stage manager Robert Atkinson, production secretary Thomas Brabender and costumer Crystal Mortensen.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. The show lasts about an hour.
Tickets may be purchased by calling 480-987-7469, online at www.qcpac.com, where theater-goers may choose their seats.