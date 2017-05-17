Kids’ music, ‘Red Badge,’ kidney health programs this week at Queen Creek library

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays monthly. The next sessions are May 17 and May 24.
The teen tech experts can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
Let’s Play Music program for youngsters set for May 17
Let’s Play Music is a music theory class designed especially for children ages 1-8. The program is designed to teach the youngsters music through “play” using their whole bodies. Sing, play and move using instruments, props, games and parent-involvement to keep young children engaged.
It will take place 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is not required, but spaces will be limited on a first-come, first-served basis.
‘Red Badge of Courage’ is subject of book discussion
The Queen Creek Branch Library Book Discussion group meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.
This month’s book is “The Red Badge of Courage” by Stephen Crane. Registration requested. It will take place May 18 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is requested; deadline is 3 p.m. May 18. Attendees must give 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Learn how healthy kidneys lead to a healthy life
Join the library as an instructor from Kidney Smart explains what people can do to keep their kidneys healthy. Attendees will learn about chronic kidney disease and its causes, diet and nutrition, benefits of employment and managing insurance, and treatment choices that may be available.
This event for adults will take place 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Explore ‘Unofficial Downton Abbey Cookbook’ contents
The library has launched a new adult book club QC Cooks where members explore a popular cookbook and create a complementary recipe. The May selection is the “Unofficial Downton Abbey Cookbook”; the recipes are for tea-inspired dishes.
It will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room. Feel free to wear gloves and a hat.
This is a one-time, Queen Creek branch exclusive event. Books are available in hardcopy or as an e-book. Program seats and project materials are limited.
Hit the trail with a movie about the Wild West
The library will complete its monthly Western Film Series at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the Zane Grey Community Room.
The May movie stars John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart and Lee Marvin. The famous 1962 classic tells the story of a frontier town bully who gets into a showdown with a local rancher and a bungling, big-city lawyer. One tries to get the gunman, but the other gets the gal.
A discussion will follow the film.
Paws 2 Read
Children ages 5 and older can sign up for Paws 2 Read and read a book to a special library dog who loves stories 10:30 a.m.-noon on the fourth Saturday of every month. The next session will be May 27.
Students must sign up in person for a 15-minute time slot on the day of the event at the main desk.
Paws 2 Read allows children to read to certified therapy animals, teaching the children patience, confidence and reading skills in a fun, interactive and non-judgmental environment.
Maricopa County libraries to close for Memorial Day
The Queen Creek Branch Library will close Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day. All branches of the Maricopa County Library District will close that day.
‘Three Little Pigs’ puppet show
Kick off the Maricopa County Library District Summer Reading Program and begin building a better world – Three Little Pigs-style.
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present a funny, musical version of this classic tale.
The production for all ages will take place 1-1:45 p.m. June 1 in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Friends’ Bookstore offers bargains, supports library
Book bargains — including best-sellers, fiction, nonfiction, audiobooks, DVDs and juvenile books for tots to teens — may be purchased at the Friends’ Bookstore inside the Queen Creek Branch Library.
All proceeds support library programs.
The store is open Monday-Saturday with varying hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, call 602-652-3370.