‘Kiss Me Kate’ opens tonight at ALA Queen Creek

Entertainment guide to events in the far east Valley
SEPT. 6-9
QUEEN CREEK — Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me Kate”: 7 p.m., American Leadership Academy Queen Creek 7-12, Covey Auditorium, 23908 S Hawes Road. The musical tells the story of two divorced — and flamboyantly egocentric — performers who find themselves starring opposite each other in a musical version of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. Presented by the ALA Theatre Department. Tickets may be purchased online at alaschools.seatyourself.biz. Tickets are not available for purchase online two hours before the show. For more information, call the school at 480-987-4500.
SEPT. 16-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Messy Fest: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Life is too short to play clean. Join the town of Queen Creek for a unique event unlike any other. Get messy in massive mud pits, large-scale finger painting, mashed-potato tug-of-war, and a food fight. Then clean up at the human car wash. Proceeds will benefit a local children’s charity. Additional information will be released soon at queencreek.org.
MESA – Touche Amore at the Underground in Mesa: “Touche Amore” – thought-provoking, passionate hardcore/punk band from Los Angeles, California – performs Sept. 16 at The Underground, 105 W. Main St. in Mesa with “Single Mothers” and “Gouge Away.” Cost is $15 to $25, according to http://www.niletheater.com/event/1510493.
SEPT. 17-SUNDAY
MESA – The Beach Boys at MAC: The Beach Boys – one of America’s greatest rock bands – perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theater, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa. The event is presented by Mesa Arts Center in partnership with Emporium Presents and R Entertainment. Note that this tour will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks. Tickets are $45-$99.50 and are available at https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the show. Songs like “Good Vibrations,” “Fun Fun Fun,” “Help Me Rhonda” and “Surfin’ USA” became anthems for a generation and continue to engage new fans today. The Mesa Arts Center box office, 1 E. Main St., is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The box office phone number is 480-644-6500. For a Mesa Arts Center 2017-18 season brochure, go to https://www.mesaartscenter.com/download.php/misc/images-downloads/17-18-season-brochure.
Sept. 23-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Founders’ Day: 5-9 p.m., Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Come celebrate Queen Creek’s heritage at this family-friendly community event. Take part in competitions, enjoy great food, music and entertainment and experience the annual Battle of the Badge competition. For more information, visit queencreek.org.
SEPT. 30-OCT. 1
QUEEN CREEK — Fourth Annual Olive Mill Garlic Fest: Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1. Free admission. The family-friendly Fourth Annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Festival will return for two days. Four types of organically grown garlic from the garden will be sold while supplies last. Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, garlic food specials, cooking demonstrations by owner Perry Rea, garlic gelato, a meet-and-greet with the garlic farmer, games in the grove, tours and more. Blankets and chairs may be brought to the event; however, no outside food or beverage will be allowed in. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
OCT. 1-30
QUEEN CREEK — The Outbreak at Schnepf Farms: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Help the “government” fight zombies at this paintball event. To purchase tickets, visit https://schnepf-farms.ticketleap.com/theoutbreak/. For more information, call event hotline at 480-387-0630.
OCT. 5-29
QUEEN CREEK — Annual Pumpkin and Chili Party: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $19 plus tax at the gate or $15 at any Fry’s Food stores (children 2 and under admitted free). Discount tickets available at all Fry’s beginning Sept. 14. For more information, visit www.schnepffarms.com.
OCT. 12-THURSDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Scotty McCreery: 7:30 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. $35-$75. The Academy of County Music, Broadcast Music, Inc. and Country Music Television Award winner debuted all three of his country music albums at No. 1 on a Billboard chart. He is the 2011 winner of TV’s “American Idol.” For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the center’s website at qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.