Lantern, peach festivals coming to Queen Creek

APRIL 26-WEDNESDAY
QUEEN CREEK — “Be Kind—Dance Sassy Freestyle Dance Co. 2017 Recital”: 6 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Freestyle Dance Co. and the Queen Creek High School Pommies team up to deliver a fun-filled, artistic and athletic presentation of dance. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
APRIL 29-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Lantern Fest: 2-9 p.m., Schnepf Farms, 4610 S. Rittenhouse Road. (Rescheduled from April 8 due to poor weather conditions. Tickets sold for April 8 event are good for April 29 event. Ticket-holders for the April 8 event who would like a refund can request one by e-mailing Info@TheLanternFest.com.) Tickets cost $7-$40. Receive a 30 percent discount by using code SchnepfFarmsLF when purchasing tickets online at www.thelanternfest.com. Children ages 3 and younger admitted free. Tickets include a wristband for entry, a lantern and a small kit that will include a marker, lighter and s’mores supplies. Registered children (must be ages 4-12) receive a small gift instead of a lantern with their entry. Parking is $10. At The Lantern Fest, thousands of revelers join together armed with lanterns for one unforgettable spectacle. Before sundown, friends and families can enjoy food, live music, a stage show, familiar princesses, face painters, s’mores, balloon artists and more. Then, when the time is just right, attendees will light the sky with the glowing lanterns. For more information, including hours and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
GOLD CANYON — Superstition Mountain Astronomical League Star Party: The Superstition Mountain Astronomical League will be taking a look at the skies 8-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon. No fee is required. The league is a group of amateur astronomers in the Gold Canyon/Apache Junction area. Each year, members of the group conduct a series of open house public astronomical observing sessions and demonstrations, commonly called star parties to augment public education, to provide the community with telescopic views of celestial objects and to answer questions about astronomy and astronomical equipment. It is is an opportunity to see the moon, planets, stars, star clusters, galaxies and other astronomical phenomena using sophisticated telescopes and to talk with very knowledgeable and experienced amateur astronomers. A $7 per vehicle park entrance fee is assessed by Lost Dutchman State Park. All events are held on a weather-permitting basis. The group needs clear skies, no rain or a few clouds at most. To be informed of any schedule changes and for detail information including maps and directions, visit us at supermtnastro.com. For more information about the Superstition Mountain Astronomical League, e-mail SuperMtnAstro@gmail.com.
May 5-20
APACHE JUNCTION —Zao Theatre presents “Nunsense, The Mega Musical”: Zao Theatre offers “Nunsense, The Mega Musical” 7:30 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays May 5-20 at 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.For information and tickets call 480-924-5122 or go to www.ZaoTheatre.com.
MAY 12-14, 20-21
QUEEN CREEK — Peach Festival: Schnepf Farms, 4610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Admission is $5. Children ages 12 and younger admitted free. Peachy pancake breakfast and free hayrides to peach-picking start at 7:30 a.m. Vintage Market Days opens at 9 a.m. May 12-14. Amusement rides and the Peachy Tasting Pavilion all open. Ride wristbands cost $15. Individual tickets cost $3 per ride. For more information, including hours and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
MAY 12-14
QUEEN CREEK — Peach Festival ‘Just Peachy’ Vintage Market Days: Schnepf Farms, 4610 S. Rittenhouse Road. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Early bird admission is $10, which is good for all three days, or $5 a day. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free. For more information, visit http://www.vintagemarketdays.com.
MAY 13-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Club Dance 2017 Recital “Wonderland”: Four performances: 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Enjoy the dancers from Club Dance as they explore a magical world of mystery and imagination in their 2017 recital “Wonderland.” This family-friendly show includes dancers of all ages who will transport audiences members to a world of wonder and discovery. Tickets are to go on sale at 9 a.m. May 2. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
MAY 20-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Lemonade Days: Noon-8 p.m., Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Celebrating summer days and a zest for life, Lemonade Days at Founders’ Park is a fun, family friendly day of play complete with live entertainment, local food vendors, a craft beer, spirits and wine garden, interactive games and activities and more. For more information, visit www.lemonadedaysaz.com.
JUNE 23-24, 26
QUEEN CREEK — “Shrek, the Musical”: 7 p.m., Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. Based on the Oscar-winning animated film and hit Broadway musical, the story’s well-known ogre leads a cast of fairytale misfits on a fun-filled adventure to rescue a princess and find that dreams can come true. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
ONGOING
APACHE JUNCTION — Barleens Arizona Opry: Barleens Arizona Opry Dinner and Show, 2275 E. Old West Highway. Through April. For schedule of shows and prices, visit http://azopry.com or call 480-982-7991.
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: 6109 N Apache Trail. Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: An exhibit of original work by famed Southwest artist Ted DeGrazia is in the museum exhibit gallery and will be on display throughout the 2016-17 season. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. This exhibit is a retrospective of his paintings and sketches depicting prospectors and pack animals. Ettore “Ted” DeGrazia was fascinated with the beauty and lore of the Superstition Mountains where he had a gallery for several years and he made many expeditions into the mountainous back country prospecting for gold. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
QUEEN CREEK — Karaoke: Happy Hour karaoke 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; karaoke 9 p.m.-close Wednesdays-Sundays; Saturday Night Karaoke and DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m.; Queen Creek Cafe and Sports Lounge, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://queencreekcafe.com or call 480-888-9241.
QUEEN CREEK — San Tan Historical Society Museum: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Free admission. The museum is inside the historic Rittenhouse Elementary School house, one of the last landmarks in the Queen Creek area. The San Tan Historical Society meets at the museum at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members and guests alike are welcome to join these public meetings. For more information, visit www.santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-987-9380.
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Olive Mill: 25062 S. Meridian Road. Learn the history of the Olive Mill’s company and olive oil production during the 30- to 45-minute tours offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Reservations are not required for groups of eight or fewer. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
QUEEN CREEK — Schnepf Farms: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Home to U-pick veggies, country store, bakery, train rides, hayride tours, petting zoo, museum and holiday events. For more information, including hours, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
SUPERIOR — Boyce Thompson Arboretum: From Oct. 1 though the end of April admission is taken daily 8 a.m.-4 p.m., then the arboretum closes promptly at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.