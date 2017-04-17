Lemonade Days to return May 20 to Queen Creek

Celebrating the sunny days of summer in Queen Creek, Lemonade Days, a town-sponsored event through the Festival Partnership Program, is a community event packed with fun for the whole family.
Featuring local restaurants, seasonal cocktails, craft beer and summertime novelty snacks, Lemonade Days kicks off another summer of memories with friends and family.
Lemonade Days will take place noon-8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Highlights include a kid’s zone with water slides and bounce houses, a lemon squeeze, hot dog- and hamburger-eating competitions, live entertainment, cornhole games and an Arnold Palmer putting booth/driving range.
Headlining the entertainment will be Georgia Chrome, a local country band known for its high-energy performance and wide range of rock, country and pop cover songs. Also on the entertainment lineup are Laura Walsh, Honey Girl, Tommy Price & the Stilettos and the Hour Glass Cats.
General admission for Lemonade Days is $8 online during presale and $10 at the gate. Kids ages 12 years and under are admitted for free. VIP admission is $45 per person. It includes access to a private seating area, private restrooms, six alcoholic beverages, unlimited soft drinks and water, catered food and exclusive stage view access.
For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit the event website at www.lemonadedaysaz.com.
A portion of the proceeds from Lemonade Days will support the Foster Hope Foundation which operates with a mission to inspire a brighter tomorrow for Arizona’s foster children. Through fundraising efforts and donations, the Foster Hope Foundation can provide much needed supplies, clothing, personal items, activities, lectures, workshops and scholarships to children within the foster care system.
For more information and to learn about how to get involved, visit www.fosterhopefoundation.org.