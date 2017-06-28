‘Little Mermaid Jr.’ to be performed at American Leadership Academy QC

Editor’s note: Items on the entertainment page run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.
‘Little Mermaid Jr.’ coming to ALA Queen Creek
Arizona Repertory Theatre for Kids will perform “Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr.” June 29-July 1 at American Leadership Academy Queen Creek 7-12, 23908 S. Hawes Road, in the school’s Covey Auditorium. This event is open to the public.
Showtimes and ticket prices are: 11:30 a.m. July 29, $5; 7 p.m. June 30, $7; 2 p.m. July 1, $7; and 7 p.m. July 1, $7. To purchase tickets, visit https://art4kids.net/tickets/.
Arizona Repertory Theatre for Kids is an after school program and summer camp presented at ALA San Tan Valley.
Other entertaining events coming to the East Valley include the following:
THROUGH JULY 29
APACHE JUNCTION — Classic Western Movies: Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail (Highway 88). Free. Beat the heat this summer by attending free weekly movies in the air-conditioned Elvis Chapel. At 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Saturday through July 29, classic Western movies will be shown to the public. Snacks will be available for purchase. The movies are well-known favorites from the 1940s-70s. They include: Tuesday, June 27, and Saturday, July 1, “Seven Alone,” 1974; Tuesday, July 4, and Saturday, July 8, 2017, “Guns of Fort Petticoat,” 1957; Tuesday, July 11, and Saturday, July 15, “Powder Keg,” 1971; Tuesday, July 11, and Saturday, July 15, “Powder Keg,” 1971,; Tuesday, July 18, and Saturday, July 22, “The Painted Hills,” 1951; and Tuesday, July 25, and Saturday, July 29, “McClintock,” 1963. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis in the chapel on the museum grounds. The museum is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily except on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. For more information, visit www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
JUNE 30-FRIDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek “Feastival”: 5:30-9 p.m., in the north parking lot of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road (facing Ellsworth Loop). This gathering of 15-30 gourmet food trucks, 10-20 boutique market and music returns every Friday night. For more information and a list of food trucks, visit the event Facebook page or visit azfeastivals.com/qcfeastival.
JULY 4-TUESDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Hometown July 4th at Schnepf Farms: 4-10 p.m., Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Gates open 4–10:30 p.m.; events held 4-9:30 p.m. Admission is $20 per carload. A portion of the admission will benefit the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. Celebrate Independence Day with hometown fun, food, entertainment and a fireworks display. For more information, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
QUEEN CREEK — Fourth of July Pizza Party: 6-10 p.m., Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
APACHE JUNCTION — July 4th Celebration: The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation annual Fourth of July Celebration kicks off with the annual volleyball tournament at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center, 1091 W. Southern Ave. Registration for the free tournament begins at 7:15 a.m. July 4. Space is limited to the first eight teams (up to 10 players per team) to register. The tournament begins at 8 a.m. The Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center will be open for swimming from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 4. Cost is $1.50 for 17 and younger and $2.50 for 18 and over, according to http://www.ajcity.net/219/Aquatic-Center. There will be wacky swim activities including water games, races and an obstacle course free with paid admission to the pool. Evening events will be held at the Apache Junction High School football field, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. Gates open at 6 p.m. Free watermelon, provided by Apache Junction Little League, will be served at 6 p.m. and while it lasts. Game booths, hosted by local non-profit organizations, and activities for kids will take place at the field starting at 6 p.m. Activities include bounce houses, water games, bean bag toss and a bicycle, a wagon and tricycle float contest with judging at 6:30 p.m. Live entertainment 6:30-8:30 p.m. by the band Cactus Wine. The fireworks show, which is sponsored by Republic Services, begins at 8:30 p.m. This is a free event, open to the public, with a small fee for food and game booths. Parking is limited and there will be traffic restrictions. For more information on this event, visit www.ajcity.net/events. For other programs and services, contact the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to www.ajcity.net/parks.
MESA — Celebration of Freedom: For the third consecutive year the Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom will include a naturalization ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome 150 new U.S. citizens from more than 15 countries including Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom and Iraq. In addition to the naturalization ceremony, the Mesa Convention Center will also be hosting a historical presentation of the flags of the U.S. Also, the Sertoma Club of Mesa is sponsoring a 10-question civics test for those interested in seeing how they would fare if they applied for citizenship. There are 100 possible questions used by USCIS and candidates are asked up to 10 questions during their interview. All 100 questions are available for study at www.uscis.gov/citizenship/learners/study-test. The 2017 Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom is 6-10 p.m. and will be held at the Mesa Convention Center, Mesa Amphitheatre and along Center Street between First Street and University Drive. The Arizona Celebration of Freedom includes live music, patriotic displays, Revolutionary War reenactments, family fun and fireworks. For more information, visit www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org.
JULY 15-SATURDAY
Queen Creek — Glow Party: 7-9 p.m., Queen Creek Splash Pad in Founder’s Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road. Music, food and fun. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 29-SATURDAY
Queen Creek — Ice Cream Social: 10 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Parks and Recreation, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Free. Cool down at the free ice cream social and open house hosted by the town of Queen Creek. The community outreach event provides residents with an opportunity to learn about the current and future outreach projects share feedback directly to town staff and lend their voices to the planning process. Residents will learn about new businesses coming to the town, plan for future growth, transportation and infrastructure improvements, parks and trails, recreation and more. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org/icecream.
ONGOING
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: 6109 N Apache Trail. Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: An exhibit of original work by famed Southwest artist Ted DeGrazia is in the museum exhibit gallery and will be on display throughout the 2016-17 season. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. This exhibit is a retrospective of his paintings and sketches depicting prospectors and pack animals. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Free admission to active-duty military personnel and their spouses and children is offered through Labor Day, Sept. 4. Approved ID must be furnished. Call the museum for details. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
MESA — Free admission at i.d.e.a. Museum: The museum, 150 W. Pepper Pace in Mesa, for the sixth year in a row will provide free admission to active-duty military families in the summer via the Blue Star Museums program. Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums nationwide. The free admission is available through Sept. 3. Museum hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The website is www.ideamuseum.org. Active-duty military personnel and up to five family members may receive free admission with the following IDs: Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID) or DD Form 1173-1 ID card.
MESA — Salt River Tubing: It costs $17 a person to ride a tube at Salt River Tubing on the Lower Salt River. Cost includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing in Tonto National Forest, seven minutes from Loop 202 East on North Power Road. Salt River Tubing will be open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week, weather and water flow permitting. Sunblock, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed toes are also recommended while tubing. A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented. Children must be at least 8 years or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. Life vests are recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers. Go to www.saltrivertubing.com for more details.
QUEEN CREEK — Karaoke: Happy hour karaoke 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays; karaoke 9 p.m.-close Wednesdays-Sundays; Saturday Night Karaoke and DJ Dance Party, 9 p.m.; Queen Creek Cafe and Sports Lounge, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://queencreekcafe.com or call 480-888-9241.
QUEEN CREEK — San Tan Historical Society Museum: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Free admission. The museum is inside the historic Rittenhouse Elementary School house, one of the last landmarks in the Queen Creek area. The San Tan Historical Society meets at the museum at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members and guests alike are welcome to join these public meetings. For more information, visit www.santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-987-9380.
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Olive Mill: 25062 S. Meridian Road. The Olive Mill is closed Mondays from June 5 to Aug. 28. Learn the history of the Olive Mill’s company and olive oil production during the 30- to 45-minute tours offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Reservations are not required for groups of eight or fewer. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
QUEEN CREEK — Schnepf Farms: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Home to U-pick veggies, country store, bakery, train rides, hayride tours, petting zoo, museum and holiday events. For more information, including hours, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.
SUPERIOR — Boyce Thompson Arboretum: From May to September, the arboretum is open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paid admissions are accepted until 2 p.m. The day’s final visitors admitted at 2 p.m. so those final arrivals still have one full hour to enjoy the gardens and trails. The park closes promptly at 3 p.m. Admission is $12.50 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.