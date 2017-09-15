Meet ‘Libby’ and learn about the library’s extensive digital offerings

The Digital Download: Overdrive and Libby is a new program for adults at the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
Library-goers can learn all about it during a class that will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
The new series will explore the library’s digital content and apps.
This month participants will explore OverDrive and Libby, an app that allows readers to access thousands of ebooks and audiobooks.
A screen shot of the Meet Libby feature on the library’s website —https://meet.libbyapp.com — is pictured above.
Learn how to create an account, place holds and download e-books by installing Overdrive’s Libby app on one’s electronic device.
Attendees should bring passwords, tablet, e-reader or phone.
Queen Creek Branch Library is a part of the Maricopa County Library District. For more information, visit its website: www.mcldaz.org or call 602-652-3000.
The following events also are scheduled at the Queen Creek library:
‘Brave New World’ is subject of Sept. 21 book discussion
The Queen Creek Branch Library Book Discussion group meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.
This month’s book is “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley. This prophetic novel describes the socialized horrors of a futuristic utopia devoid of individual freedom.
The discussion will take place Sept. 21 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is requested; deadline is 3 p.m. Sept. 21. Attendees must give 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Paws 2 Read
Children ages 5 and older can sign up for Paws 2 Read and read a book to a special library dog who loves stories 10:30 a.m.-noon on the fourth Saturday of every month. The next session will be Sept. 23.
Students must sign up in person for a 15-minute time slot on the day of the event at the main desk.
Paws 2 Read allows children to read to certified therapy animals, teaching the children patience, confidence and reading skills in a fun, interactive and non-judgmental environment.
Code Camp for teens, adults coming Sept. 25
Explore the world of computer coding through activities and real-world challenges. A class for school age students to adults in computer coding will take place 4-5:30 p.m. in Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
For the best experience, participants are asked to complete at least one “Hour of Code” session, available through Code.org, beforehand.
Title Wave returns Sept. 26 with ‘The Great Brain’
Ride the Title Wave back in time to 1890’s Utah where Tom Fitzgerald swindled everyone, including all the adults and his little brother, John, in Mr. Fitzgerald’s book “The Great Brain.”
This hands-on event for tweens (ages 8-12) will take place 4-5 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Roon.
Just like Tom and John in the book, participants will make his or her own tin can stilts, make and eat homemade ice cream and learn how an indoor toilet could make someone the town laughingstock. No swindling allowed.
Registration is requested; deadline is 3 p.m. Sept. 26. Attendees must give 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Share a favorite breakfast recipe when QC Cooks Sept. 27
This month, bring a favorite breakfast recipe or cookbook to discuss and share as participants explore the history and variety of this beloved meal. Allergen warning: This month’s recipe will contain nut and seed products.
The library’s monthly series QC Cooks will spotlight breakfast at its Sept. 27 meeting. It will take place 6-7:30 p.m. in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This event is open to ages 17 and older.