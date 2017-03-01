Meetings and classes in Queen Creek

MARCH 1-WEDNESDAY
•Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-10 a.m., Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department provides free blood pressure checks on the first Wednesday of each month. For more information, call the non-emergency number at 480-644-2400.
•Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Mayor Gail Barney and the Queen Creek Town Council will deliver their annual State of the Town address. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
•Women’s HealthRhythms Drumming: 6:30-8 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. For women ages 18 and older. $10 cash at door. Walk-ins are welcome. Instructor SusyJeanne Manning uses drumming and other recreational music-making as a tool for wellness. The activity has been known to reduce stress, improve mood and enhance creativity in people. Call or text 480-862-3306 for registration or questions or visit www.drumcircles4allseasons.com.
MARCH 3-FRIDAY
•QC Morning Jumpstart: 7:30-9 a.m., Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road. Join the chamber for breakfast as it welcomes new members. During the event, attendees will get to know the chamber, learn about advocacy at state and federal levels, receive information about how to get the most out their membership and learn about the technology the chamber offers to its members. For more information, visit www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
MARCH 7-TUESDAY
•Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6-8 p.m., Queen Creek Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://www.queencreek.org/town-hall/committees-commissions-boards-task-forces/parks-recreation-advisory-committee-prac.
MARCH 8-WEDNESDAY
•Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
•NAU’s Barlow to discuss the search for water on Mars: Dr. Nadine G. Barlow, director of Northern Arizona University Space and Astronomy Center, physics department, will be the guest speaker at the March 8 meeting of the Arizona Archaeological Society, San Tan Chapter. The seminar will begin at 7 p.m. at the San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. The public is invited to attend. Dr. Barlow will discuss if there is water on Mars. San Tan Chapter hosts free classes and seminars on the second Wednesday of the month September through May at the museum. Additional parking behind the museum off Queen Creek Road. For more information, visit http://www.azarchsoc.org/SanTan.
MARCH 14-TUESDAY
•Network QC Luncheon: Noon-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly membership meeting presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709 or visit www.queencreekchamber.com.
•MARCH 15-WEDNESDAY
•Young at Heart Senior Health and Wellness Expo: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. The Young At Heart Expo is free for the entire community, with participants invited to take advantage of health screenings, educational displays, information tables, lectures, community resources and demonstrations. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or e-mail her at Christina.Lopez@queencreek.org.
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30-11 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.