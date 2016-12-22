Music, comedy highlight upcoming shows at QC Performing Arts Center

Special ticket offer: Use the code independent and receive two tickets for $22 to “Elvis, The Early Years,” Mark Nizer 4D, “The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told” or BYU Noteworthy.
From national touring shows of popular Broadway musicals to YouTube sensations and cutting-edge technology that allows audiences to interact with the show via a cellphone app, the winter season at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center offers a wide selection of entertainment for all tastes and ages.
QCPAC Director Molly Jacobs calls the line-up of performers very exciting.
“What’s cool is that we’re truly a community performing arts center,” Ms. Jacobs said during a phone interview. “That’s especially true for the national touring show of ‘Fame.’ They are loading in early so the kids from our area will get to see what an actual ‘load-in’ and ‘put-in’ are.”
A load-in is when crews unload all the sets, costumes, props and other theatrical supplies for a show. A put-in refers to casting understudies and replacements for those characters whose regular actor is unable to attend that night’s performance.
“Fame: The Musical” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Queen Creek Performing Arts Center is at 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
In most cases, touring shows arrive the morning of the show, unload and set up the stage. The cast and crew then leave that night or the next morning.
Having been on hiatus for the Christmas holiday, the crew for “Fame” is not as rushed as it would be mid-tour. Its two trucks of staging and equipment will arrive two days prior to the show, Ms. Jacobs said. About 25 technicians will clear the QCPAC stage area, bring in the supplies and transform the stage into the set for the musical.
The following day, the actors will arrive. If he or she is an understudy or a replacement, they will run through the show with the cast and crew, Ms. Jacobs said.
“This is really fun. Local people who have participated in community theater can sit and watch the whole process. It’s a really cool learning process,” she said. “When ‘Cats’ came in, it had an inflatable set. It was like watching bouncy houses go up. It gave us a whole new look and approach to things.”
The QCPAC line-up also includes the show Mark Nizer 4-D, New Dimension in Entertainment. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
“With the hyper-growth of Queen Creek, we’re showing what’s new and cutting-edge and Mark Nizer 4-D is more of a cutting-edge, New Age approach to where art is coming from,” Ms. Jacobs said. “There are a lot of laser beams and really cool things with phone apps, where he can manipulate phone apps in the audience.”
The performing arts center director called “The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told” improvisational troupe show funny for all ages.
“Think ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ meets ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway,’” she said. “It’s amazing how fast and quick-witted they are.”
“The Greatest Pirate Story Never Told” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The content is appropriate for adults and children.
The center had to reschedule “American Idol” finalist Todrick Hall for a second time because the entertainer was cast in the lead role in “Kinky Boots” on Broadway, Ms. Jacobs said. Ticket-holders for Mr. Hall’s show, which was scheduled for Feb. 18, have been contacted, she said.
“What I love about him is that he’s ultra-talented. He came from a difficult upbringing, but he created his own pathway and transformed himself on YouTube,” Ms. Jacobs said.
The winter show schedule is as follows:
•Jan. 4: “Fame: The Musical”
•Jan. 14: Mark Nizer 4-D: New Dimension in Entertainment
•Jan. 20: Elvis: The Early Years
•Jan. 28: Dancing with the QC Stars
•Feb. 4: “The Greatest Story Never Told”
•Feb. 25: BYU Noteworthy (a capella)
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.qcpac.com or call 480-987-7469.
