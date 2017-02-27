NAU’s Barlow to discuss the search for water on Mars

Dr. Nadine G. Barlow, director of Northern Arizona University Space and Astronomy Center, physics department, will be the guest speaker at the March 8 meeting of the Arizona Archaeological Society, San Tan Chapter.

The seminar will begin at 7 p.m. at the San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek.

The public is invited to attend.

Dr. Barlow will discuss if there is water on Mars. San Tan Chapter hosts free classes and seminars on the second Wednesday of the month September through May at the museum. Additional parking behind the museum off Queen Creek Road.

For more information, visit http://www.azarchsoc.org/SanTan.

