Newell Barney students to perform ‘Little Mermaid Jr.’ this Saturday

About 30 students from Queen Creek’s Newell Barney Middle School will perform in the musical production “The Little Mermaid Jr.” 5-6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
Admission is free, with donations of cash and checks accepted at the door. The cast contains sixth- through eighth-grade students led by co-directors Briton Clark and Stephanie Marley, musical director James Hutchins and choreographer Peyton Clark.
“The cast members have been putting in a lot of rehearsal time and have been doing a great job,” Clark said. “They have given up their free time and dedicated the last two and a half months to this production and have exceeded all expectations.”
Cast members, pictured during a rehearsal, include, Abbey Hall, left; Elaina Mundschau, front right; and back row from left, Emily Sorich, Leslie Gonzalez, Belle Zuchowski, Hailey Mathis, Megan Swan and Harley Rogers.
Newell Barney Middle School is part of the Queen Creek Unified School District. The school is at 24937 S. Sossaman Road in Queen Creek.
For more information, call 480-474-6700.