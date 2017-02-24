North Dakota Picnic in Arizona marks 50th year

An annual Arizona get-together that draws thousands of former and present North Dakota residents will celebrate its 50th annual event this March.

The 50th annual North Dakota Picnic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Red Mountain Park, 7745 E. Brown Road in Mesa. The event features music, food, socializing and door prizes.

The North Dakota Picnic is hosted by The Village Family Service Center, a nonprofit based in Fargo, North Dakota, with offices across North Dakota and Minnesota. This year’s major sponsor is Heartland Trust.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ndpicnic, or contact Jenny Smith at 701-451-4957 or jboe@thevillagefamily.org.

