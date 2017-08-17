Pre-eclipse party at Arizona Museum of Natural History

Arizona Museum of Natural History, 53 N. Macdonald in Mesa, is hosting a pre-eclipse party 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday Aug. 19, sponsored by NXP.
Joining are scientists from the Arizona State University School for the Future of Innovation in Society, and the ASU School of Earth and Space Exploration with fun activities, crafts and presentations exploring space and the upcoming rare solar eclipse.
Learn about the latest NASA missions, make a pocket solar system, imagine what extraterrestrial life might be like and take home a pair of eclipse glasses to watch the solar eclipse safely (supplies limited).
The event is free with the price of admission: $12 for adults, $7 for children and $10 for seniors. The museum will be open during this event and exploring is encouraged.
