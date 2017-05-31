Puppet people to perform ‘Pigs’ for public at Queen Creek library

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
‘Three Little Pigs’ puppet show
Kick off the Maricopa County Library District Summer Reading Program and begin building a better world – Three Little Pigs-style.
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present a funny, musical version of this classic tale.
The production for all ages will take place 1-1:45 p.m. June 1 in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays monthly. The next sessions are May 31 and June 7.
The teen tech experts can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
Learn techniques for portrait drawing
Learn tips and techniques to draw a portrait from artist Rachel Bess. This class for adults is geared towards the beginner or intermediate level artist. Materials will be provided.
It will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration ends at 9 p.m. May 31. Go online to register.
Learn about desert succulents June 3
Join Kirti Mathura, a horticulturist with 28 years of experience with desert plants, at this informative workshop. Learn about interesting aspects of cacti and succulents, as well as useful basics of working with them to enhance a garden.
This class for adults will take place 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, in the Zane Grey Community Room. Registration ends at 5 a.m. June 2. Go online to register.
Silk screen printing workshop for teens
Learn the art of silk screen printing from master printmaker Red Rohall. Teens will design and prepare their own artwork and then print a one-of-a-kind T-shirt using the silk screen printing art form.
The class will take place 2-3:30 p.m. Monday, June 5, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room. It is open to ages 13-18.
All supplies, including T-shirts, are provided. Finished shirts are permanent, washable and very colorful.
Registration ends at 9 p.m. June 4. Go online to register.
Learn to make a marble run on June 6
Join Eric Ose, the Robot Ambassador, for maker activities 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6. The program is STEAM focused with electronics, robotics, arts/crafts, science and more. This is a HeatSync Labs outreach event.
Participants in the June 6 program will have the opportunity to make a marble run out of cardboard, Popsicle sticks and hot glue. Build it long, tall, fast, short, slow, winding, tricky or wacky, remember it has to fit in a car when completed. Ages under 10 will need to be accompanied by an adult. No experience necessary. It will take place in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This event is appropriate for ages 8 and older, including tweens, teens and adults.
No experience is needed.
The deadline to register is 3 p.m. June 6.
A Series of Unboring Events: The Beckoning Beacon
Beckoning is a word that here means “causing people to move closer as they gaze in awe at the amazing Firefly lantern you created yourself.” Children ages 8-12 can drop in to create their own firefly lantern that will set the backyard aglow. Supplies are limited; registration is required.
This event will take place 3-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room. Registration ends at noon June 7. Go online to register.
Attendee must give a 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Paws 2 Read
Children ages 5 and older can sign up for Paws 2 Read and read a book to a special library dog who loves stories 10:30 a.m.-noon on the fourth Saturday of every month. The next session will be June 24.
Students must sign up in person for a 15-minute time slot on the day of the event at the main desk.
Paws 2 Read allows children to read to certified therapy animals, teaching the children patience, confidence and reading skills in a fun, interactive and non-judgmental environment.