QC celebrates Chanukah

Town of Queen Creek had a menorah for the first time in over 10 years. Chanukah started on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 24, and continued through the evening of Sunday, Jan. 1. Due to conflicts with other events, the local ceremony was hosted on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in front of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Traditional Chanukah menorahs are lit with fire, but for safety reasons, the outdoor menorah used electric bulbs. For the ceremony the bulbs were replaced with fire inserts. Rabbi Shimi Ash, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert and Mayor Gail Barney lit the menorah. In addition to the menorah-lighting, Chabad Jewish Center served latkes — pancakes made from potatoes and onions and fried in oil and served with applesauce — and sufganiyot, which are jelly-filled doughnuts that are fried and sometimes dusted with confectioners’ sugar.

