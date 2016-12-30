QC celebrates Chanukah
David Lucas shows his son Brendan how to spin a dreidel. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
The menorah celebration was held on the fifth night of Chanukah. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Melissa Sher and her daughters Dawn, Rachel and Kelly pose for a selfie Dec. 28 in front of the outdoor menorah erected in front of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, in celebration of the Jewish holiday of Chanukah. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Dreidels were spun after the ceremony. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Dreidels were handed out to kids after the ceremony. Dreidels are a four-sided spinning toy with which they could earn gelt — chocolate coins covered in gold tin foil. The Hebrew word for dreidel is sevivon, which, as in Yiddish, means “to turn around.” Dreidels have four Hebrew letters on them and they stand for the saying “Nes gadol haya sham,” meaning “A great miracle occurred there,” according to the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix website: www.jewishphoenix.org. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Rabbi Ash speaks to the crowd gathered at the Queen Creek menorah lighting. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Rabbi Ash and his son Mendel before lighting the menorah. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Mayor Gail Barney speaks during the menorah lighting on Dec. 28 (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Hope Morris lights the torch that will be used to like the menorah. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
People gathered around the menorah at 6 p.m. for the lighting. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Mendel and Muska Ash sing the Dreidel song during the ceremony. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Rabbi Shimi Ash lights the candles on the menorah during the ceremony on Dec. 28. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Town of Queen Creek had a menorah for the first time in over 10 years. Chanukah started on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 24, and continued through the evening of Sunday, Jan. 1. Due to conflicts with other events, the local ceremony was hosted on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in front of the Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Traditional Chanukah menorahs are lit with fire, but for safety reasons, the outdoor menorah used electric bulbs. For the ceremony the bulbs were replaced with fire inserts. Rabbi Shimi Ash, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of Gilbert and Mayor Gail Barney lit the menorah. In addition to the menorah-lighting, Chabad Jewish Center served latkes — pancakes made from potatoes and onions and fried in oil and served with applesauce — and sufganiyot, which are jelly-filled doughnuts that are fried and sometimes dusted with confectioners’ sugar.
