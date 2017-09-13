Queen Creek-based film company to premiere indie movie Sept. 16 in Phoenix

The independent film “The View from Here” premieres at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at AMC Arizona Center 24 Theater, 565 N. Third St. in downtown Phoenix.
The movie was produced by Queen Creek-based Broom Horse Pictures, founded by Brigette and Kellen Garner of Queen Creek.
Film premiere
The couple will be at the premiere along with a multitude of other Phoenicians who served as the film’s cast and crew, according to a press release.
Red carpet arrivals begin 6 p.m. A meet-and-greet reception will be held at 9 p.m. at Majerle’s Sports Grill, 24 N. Second St. with the cast and crew.
They include: composer Jake Fultz from Queen Creek; Dorée Seay, Surprise; Jeremy Andorfer-Lopez, Tempe; Taytum Santiago, Gilbert; Diane Senffner, Mesa; Eli Godfrey, Tempe; Nadine Jackson, Arizona State University graduate; Jessica Y. Martin, Goodyear; Kevin Tye, Mesa; Cat Hartmann, Phoenix; Christopher Sheffield, Los Angeles-based cinematographer; and Kenny Mitchell, boom operator from Phoenix east Valley.
Advance tickets may be purchased from: tickets bit.ly/VIEWFROMHERE_PHXREDCARPET.
The Garners
Mr. Garner has been an actor on stage and screen for more than 10 years. As the writer and director of “TangerineLAnd,” (2015) the Phoenix native follows up with the new feature “The View from Here.”
He plays a San Francisco Bay Area chef, Mark Matheson, who has everything he ever wanted: a restaurant of his own, the love of his girlfriend, Gillian (played by Ms. Seay), and the respect of the culinary community.
But in the wake of bad press and personal demons returning to haunt him, his character struggles to hold onto everything.
As an actor, Mr. Garner’s education came from the stage and countless roles in comedies, dramas and musicals. Locally, his credits include playing defense attorney Daniel Kaffee in Apache Junction-based Zao Theatre’s production of Aaron Sorkin’s “A Few Good Men.”
As a film actor he made his screen debut in the paranoid noir thriller “Blackout.”
Determined to tell stories of his own, he founded Broom Horse Pictures along with his wife and partner who is the executive producer. She produced the first feature “TangerineLAnd” and followed that up with the horror short “Baptiste.”
Her third feature — “The View from Here” — with another feature are in development. Mrs. Garner’s knack for producing comes from her entrepreneurial background with some of the companies that she has founded including a salon and a lash bar.
For more information, visit http://broomhorsepictures.com/.