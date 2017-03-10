Queen Creek library to host Pi Day, QC Cooks events

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Free tax help continues weekends through April 15
Volunteers with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide are offering free tax preparation help to anyone, especially those 60 and older.
This event will take place 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through April 15.
Bring tax documents to get help from a team of IRS-certified volunteers, and file electronically on-site. There’s no fee and no sales pitch for other services. AARP membership is not required.
Appointments are booked on-site the day of the event on a first-come, first-served basis. For a list of documents to bring, check www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html.
Pi Day will be celebrated 3-14 at the library
The Queen Creek Branch Library will be celebrating Pi Day and Einstein’s birthday with STEM activities for families and kids ages 10-17. This event will take place 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in March. The next sessions are March 15, March 22 and March 29. The teen tech experts can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
QC Cooks explores ‘Forks Over Knives’ cookbook
The library has launched a new adult book club where members explore a popular cookbook and create a complementary recipe. This month’s selection is “Forks Over Knives”; the recipe is for massaged kale jar salads.
It will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This is a one-time, Queen Creek branch exclusive event. “Forks Over Knives” is available in hardcopy or electronic formats through Overdrive, Freading and Hoopla. However, program seats and project materials are limited; people are asked to register only if they can commit to attend the program. Those who must cancel should do so early so others on the waiting list may enjoy the event.
Hit the trail with a movie about the Wild West
The library will continue its monthly Western Film Series at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in the Zane Grey Community Room.
The March movie is a classic Western starring and directed by Clint Eastwood. The film tells the story of a Missouri farmer who seeks revenge after his family is murdered during the Civil War.
A discussion will follow the film.
Paws 2 Read
Children ages 5 and older can sign up for Paws 2 Read and read a book to a special library dog who loves stories 10:30 a.m.-noon on the fourth Saturday of every month. The next session will be March 25.
Students must sign up for a 15-minute time slot on the day of the event at the main desk.
Paws 2 Read allows children to read to certified therapy animals, teaching the children patience, confidence and reading skills in a fun, interactive and non-judgmental environment.
Group to discuss ‘The Power of Positive Parenting’
Child Crisis Center of Arizona will advise adults on how to become a powerhouse parent during a session scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon March 27 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Parents can learn strategies for improving communication and relationships with their children while building their skills for life-long success.
Library teen group to meet, plan and visit April 3
The library’s Teen Advisory Group will meet 4-5 p.m. Monday, April 3, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This is an opportunity for kids ages 12-18 who love books and movies and just hanging out at the library to meet other teens. They can talk about their current fun reads and media obsessions, and suggest and help plan teen library programs. They also can find out how to get volunteer hours while hanging out at the library. Snacks will be provided. Registration via the library website is appreciated.
Bike safety for parents and kids to be taught April 8
Professional trainer Scott Givens of Pedaltherapy will conduct this class about bike safety and skills 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Learn about helmets, protective gear, riding in traffic, trail riding and making kids safer riders.
Library closed April 16
Queen Creek Branch Library and all libraries in the Maricopa County Library District will be closed Sunday, April 16, for Easter weekend.
Little ones invited to sensory time event
Families with members of all ages are invited to a sensory time event 10-10:45 a.m. Monday, April 17, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Designed for preschool level learners with special needs and their caregivers/families, this small group program will include a short-structured storytime, utilizing a visual schedule, followed by playtime with sensory and social opportunities.
Media Monday
This storytime is designed specifically to introduce new media to children ages 2-5 and their caregiver. Come ready to sing, move, listen and play along with the children) in this special program focused on developing a healthy media diet.
This event is at 11:15 a.m. on the third Monday of the month.
4 o’clock fairy tales
Take a half-hour after-school break and listen to fairy and folk tales, familiar and unusual, from around the world with storyteller Elizabeth Matson.
For school-age to adult. No need to register; just come in and let your imagination roam in the world of story.
The event is at 4 p.m. on the third Monday of the month.
Book Bunch plus Munch
Queen Creek library’s book club for middle school and junior high students, grades fifth through eighth, meets 4-5 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month. Join for snacks and book talks about the Grand Canyon Award nominees.
Available in book and e-audio book formats. Copies of the book are available to check out at the desk. Registration is required. Book Bunch plus Munch will meet in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
For more information, call 602-652-3000 or visit www.mcldaz.org.