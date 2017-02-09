Queen Creek seeking vendors for spring events

The town of Queen Creek is seeking vendors to help make two of its signature spring outdoor events successful. They are:
The third annual Young at Heart Senior Health and Wellness Expo will be held 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, March 15, at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. With more than 100 attendees at last year’s event, businesses are invited to provide informational tables and educational demonstrations, according to a press release.
The vendor registration fee is $40. Registration forms are available online and at the Recreation Annex. Early registration is due Feb. 15; late registrations are due Feb. 27 and include an additional $15 fee.
Spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Sales are prohibited during the event and on town property. Town officials extend a special thank you to Rockpoint Church for its volunteer efforts at the event.
For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities or to volunteer, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or e-mail her at Christina.Lopez@QueenCreek.org.
Queen Creek’s signature spring event, presented by Dignity Health, will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Desert Mountain Park, 22201 S. Hawes Road. Drawing over 3,000 attendees last year, opportunities for food, commercial and nonprofit vendors are available, according to the release.
Vendor fees vary from $75 to $125 based on type of booth. All booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet and vendors are responsible for their own supplies. Information regarding vendor fees and applications are available online.
The deadline for vendor registration is March 2; late applications will be accepted until March 16 with an additional $25 fee.
For more information about the event visit QueenCreek.org/SpringIntoQC. For sponsorship opportunities, vendor questions, or to volunteer, contact Erica Perez at 480-358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.
Town officials extend a special thanks to the sponsors of Spring into QC: Cornerstone, Garn Mason Orthodontics, Hunter Contracting, Joyride Express Car Wash, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatrics of Queen Creek, and Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport Authority.