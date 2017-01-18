Queen Creek’s ‘extreme’ block party to focus on all things fast

The town of Queen Creek is taking its third annual community party to the extreme.
The Queen Creek Extreme Block Party is set for noon -6 p.m. Saturday, March 4. This year’s focus is “all things fast, high, awe-inspiring and on wheels, according to a press release. Think BMX bike demos and other X-Games-like fanfare and inflatables modeled after the ones featured on TV’s “American Ninja Warrior,” among other family-friendly attractions and opportunities, according to the release.
It will take place on Ellsworth Road north of Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek Town Center.
Admission to the event is free. Certain attractions and activities require tickets.
Guests and families are also encouraged to “Bike to the Block,” where they can hone their skills on skate ramps and check out tricks and stunts by amateur riders and performers alike. In addition to the extreme theme, this year’s block party will again offer plenty of food and drink vendors as well as games, giveaways and activities geared toward the whole family.
For more information, visit QueenCreek.org/BlockParty.