Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek happening March 15-19

Mar 14th, 2017 · by · Comments:

2017 will mark the fourth year Roots N’ Boots QC has offered a rodeo for children with special needs. (Special to the Independent/Roots N’ Boots QC)

Roots N’ Boots, a Queen Creek signature event, is happening this Wednesday through Sunday at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road.
The community competitions, including roping, barrel racing and the Sherwood Timed Event Series, begin on Wednesday, March 15.
For a full schedule, visit RootsNBoots.org.
(Read related story – Prepping the Park: Equestrian center crew working hard to ready the venue for this week’s Roots N’ Boots rodeo)

 

The Roots N’ Boots Rodeo provides family oriented activities throughout the weekend, and admission to the park is free, with the exception of the pro rodeo performances.

Parking is $5 per day, per vehicle; $10 for preferred parking.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Pro Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. A 3 p.m. matinee will be held on Sunday, March 19.

2017 PRCA Pro Rodeo tickets are priced at $16 per adult general admission and $7 for children 12 and under. A family pack including two adult and two children general admission tickets is $40. Box seats are $24 and general admission for active military (with an ID) is $10.

Gates open two hours prior to the start of each rodeo performance. The pro Rrodeo events sell out every year, so purchasing tickets early is encouraged.

Discounted carnival tickets may only be purchased prior to Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek. The carnival will be open Friday, March 17 and runs through Sunday, March 19.

Presale wristbands are priced at $18 each; presale ends on Thursday night. Tickets will be available on-site for one dollar each, 20 for $17 or 30 for $21. Single day wristbands are $25.

PRCA Pro Rodeo tickets and pre-sale carnival wristbands can be purchased from the following ticket outlets through Wednesday, March 15, and Thursday, March 16. Call before visiting to confirm ticket availability:

·        VisitMesa.com

·         Dos Cowgirls, 18350 E. San Tan Boulevard, Suite No. 113

·         Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre Business Office, 20464 E. Riggs Road

·         Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road

·         Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road

For a complete listing of events and for additional information RootsNBoots.org.

Tags: · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie