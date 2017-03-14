Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek happening March 15-19

The Roots N’ Boots Rodeo provides family oriented activities throughout the weekend, and admission to the park is free, with the exception of the pro rodeo performances.
Parking is $5 per day, per vehicle; $10 for preferred parking.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Pro Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. A 3 p.m. matinee will be held on Sunday, March 19.
2017 PRCA Pro Rodeo tickets are priced at $16 per adult general admission and $7 for children 12 and under. A family pack including two adult and two children general admission tickets is $40. Box seats are $24 and general admission for active military (with an ID) is $10.
Gates open two hours prior to the start of each rodeo performance. The pro Rrodeo events sell out every year, so purchasing tickets early is encouraged.
Discounted carnival tickets may only be purchased prior to Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek. The carnival will be open Friday, March 17 and runs through Sunday, March 19.
Presale wristbands are priced at $18 each; presale ends on Thursday night. Tickets will be available on-site for one dollar each, 20 for $17 or 30 for $21. Single day wristbands are $25.
PRCA Pro Rodeo tickets and pre-sale carnival wristbands can be purchased from the following ticket outlets through Wednesday, March 15, and Thursday, March 16. Call before visiting to confirm ticket availability:
· VisitMesa.com
· Dos Cowgirls, 18350 E. San Tan Boulevard, Suite No. 113
· Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre Business Office, 20464 E. Riggs Road
· Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road
· Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road
For a complete listing of events and for additional information RootsNBoots.org.