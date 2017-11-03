‘Singin’ in the Rain Jr.’ opens tonight at QCPAC

One of the most popular movie musicals of the industry’s Golden Era will be performed onstage this weekend in Queen Creek.
From Nov. 3 to 6, audiences can enjoy “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.,” a stage version of what many considered by many to be the “greatest movie musical of all time,” “Singin’ in the Rain.”
It will be presented at the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
“Singin’ in the Rain Jr.” features hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a Hit Parade score of Hollywood standards.
A local cast of young, talented performers will sing the classic songs, “Make ‘Em Laugh,” “Gotta Dance” and its title song, “Singin’ in the Rain,” and will have audiences dancing in their seats.
View a promotional video of the show here.
Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 6.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $13 for children.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the center’s website at qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469. When purchasing tickets online, scroll down through the list of shows and showtimes to select the time you want.
“Singin’ in the Rain, Jr.” is the first of this season’s four-show Family Theatre Series of family-friendly musical productions at Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. Many feature talented young performers from Queen Creek and the surrounding communities.
Tickets also are on sale for:
•Nov. 16-21, “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.”: Get ready to hear the roar. In “Disney’s The Lion King Jr., the African savannah comes to life on stage with Simba, Rafiki and a cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again. See favorite characters sing “Hakuna Matata,” “Circle of Life” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.” This inspiring tale will leave audiences smiling and feeling “no worries for the rest of your days.”
•April 6-9, “Madagascar Jr.” : “Move It, Move It” to see “Madagascar Jr.” Come see Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Filled with outlandish characters, adventure galore and upbeat music, “Madagascar Jr.” will leave audiences movin’ in their seats.
•June 22-30, “Beauty and the Beast” : The “Tale As Old As Time” is coming live to the stage. “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” is full of favorite characters like Belle, the Beast, Lumiere and Cogsworth. Join them in their enchanting tale and hear all the classic songs featured from the hit animated musical.
Centerstage Series
In addition, tickets are on sale for the 2017-18 Centerstage Series of entertainment. It kicked of Oct. 12 with ACM, BMI and CMT Award winner Scotty McCreery in concert.
The series also includes:
•Saturday, Jan, 13, Jimmy Travis — One Man, One Guitar: Named Entertainer of the Year, this Nashville comedian/musician has performed all over the world. He’s funny, creative, spontaneous and energetic and since he frequently interacts with the audience, no two shows are ever the same. Mr. Travis has performed in Las Vegas as well as on multiple national television appearances.
•Saturday, Jan. 20, Shuffle Concert: This Shuffle Concert changes the generally understood rules of performance — the audience chooses what pieces will be performed. From the classics to jazz to Broadway, Shuffle Concerts offer music for every taste. The ensemble of piano, oboe, clarinet, violin, cello and soprano provides a menu of more than 30 musical works, and neither the audience members nor the performers know which works will be requested. The result is a unique performance each time.
•Friday-Monday, Jan. 26-29, “Sister Act”: This feel-good musical comedy smash will leave audiences jumping to their feet. Based on the hit 1992 film, this musical is filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story. “Sister Act” will give audiences a reason to rejoice.
•Saturday, Feb. 3, Elvis, the Gospel Years: Back by popular demand, Victor Trevino Jr. performs “Elvis, The Gospel Years.” Mr. Trevino impressed Queen Creek audiences earlier as “Elvis, The Early Years.” Hear the moving spiritual hits of Elvis come to life in this one-of-a-kind performance. Gospel songs like “Amazing Grace,” “There’ll Be Peace in the Valley,” “Swing Low” and “Sweet Chariot.”
•Friday, Feb. 9, Legendary Sisters of Soul: From gospel to Motown, enjoy the pop hits of such vocal icons as Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald, Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle, Aretha Franklin and Whitney Houston performed by a talented trio of singers. Legendary Sisters of Soul features a high-energy performance and a live band that will bring out the soul of the audience.
•Friday, Feb. 16, BYU Young Ambassadors: BYU Young Ambassadors celebrates the love of home with the group’s new musical revue, “Welcome Home.” A melodic kaleidoscope of family fun, the production delivers dynamic choreography and a lineup of international hits and popular Broadway showtunes, including songs from Ed Sheeran, the Beach Boys, Rascal Flatts, Frank Sinatra, “Hamilton,” “Footloose” and “The Wizard of Oz.”
•Friday, Feb. 23, Utah Shakespeare, “The Tempest”: See this classic Shakespearean drama performed by a stellar cast. Set on a remote island, it tells the story of the sorcerer Prospero, rightful Duke of Milan, who plots to restore his daughter Miranda to her rightful place using illusion and skilful manipulation.
•Saturday, Feb. 24, Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis: Rock ‘n’ roll days are coming to Queen Creek in this unforgettable walk down memory lane with the music of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis. Direct from Las Vegas’s “Million Dollar Quartet,” Scott Moreau and Jacob Tolliver star in this tribute to the rock ‘n’ roll icons Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis. The concert will include songs like “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire.”
•Saturday, March 10, Ted Vigil as John Denver: This John Denver tribute performance was awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association. Ted Vigil’s John Denver tribute recreates the popular 1970’s folk singer’s hits Rocky Mountain High,” “Take Me Home Country Roads” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy, among others.
Since opening in October of 2003, the award-winning, 777-seat Queen Creek Performing Arts Center has hosted more than 2,500 events and has seen more than one million patrons of all ages pass through its doors.
They come from not only all across Arizona, but from California to as far away as Canada.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the center’s website at qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.