Tickets on sale for ‘Kiss Me Kate’ at ALA in Queen Creek

The theater department at American Leadership Academy Queen Creek 7-12 will perform the Cole Porter musical “Kiss Me Kate” at 7 p.m. Sept. 6-9 in the school’s Covey Auditorium.
The musical tells the story of two divorced — and flamboyantly egocentric — performers who find themselves starring opposite each other in a musical version of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at alaschools.seatyourself.biz. Tickets are not available for purchase online two hours before the show.
The school is at 23908 S. Hawes Road. For more information, call the school at 480-987-4500.