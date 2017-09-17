Tickets on sale for Scotty McCreery at QC arts center

Queen Creek Performing Arts Center will present country music artist Scotty McCreery in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Ticket prices range from $35 to $75. They are on sale for the performance, which is part of QCPAC’s Centerstage Series.
Concerts take place at the center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road in Queen Creek.
Academy of County Music, Broadcast Music, Inc. and Country Music Television Award winner McCreery debuted all three of his country music albums at No. 1 on a Billboard chart and has earned three platinum singles and both a platinum and gold album performing songs that blend contemporary and traditional country music.
The 2011 winner of TV’s “American Idol,” Mr. McCreery has had hit records with “I Love You This Big,” “The Trouble with Girls,” “Water Tower Town,” “See You Tonight,” “Feelin’ It” and his latest single, “Five More Minutes.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the center’s website at qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
More concerts and events are taking place this fall in the far east Valley. They include:
FRIDAY-SEPT. 29
APACHE JUNCTION — Valley Nights Concert-A Night of Country and Folk: 7:30 p.m. Centerstage Church/Zao Theatre, 550 S. Ironwood Drive. From their heartfelt ranch inspired originals to their wonderfully true-to-life renditions of old Western favorites, the Broken Chair Band knows how to entertain its audiences. Come on down and bring the whole family. Admission is $10 per person with reserved seating only. To purchase tickets or more information, call 480-924-5122 or go online at www.zaotheatre.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on show night.
SEPT. 30-OCT. 1
QUEEN CREEK — Fourth Annual Olive Mill Garlic Fest: Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 1. Free admission. The family-friendly Fourth Annual Queen Creek Olive Mill Garlic Festival will return for two days. Four types of organically grown garlic from the garden will be sold while supplies last. Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, garlic food specials, cooking demonstrations by owner Perry Rea, garlic gelato, a meet-and-greet with the garlic farmer, games in the grove, tours and more. Blankets and chairs may be brought to the event; however, no outside food or beverage will be allowed in. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
OCT. 1-30
QUEEN CREEK — The Outbreak at Schnepf Farms: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays. Help the “government” fight zombies at this paintball event. To purchase tickets, visit https://schnepf-farms.ticketleap.com/theoutbreak/. For more information, call event hotline at 480-387-0630.
OCT. 5-29
QUEEN CREEK — Annual Pumpkin and Chili Party: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Open Thursdays-Sundays. $19 plus tax at the gate or $15 at any Fry’s Food stores (children 2 and under admitted free). Discount tickets available at all Fry’s. For more information, visit www.schnepffarms.com.
OCT. 13-14
QUEEN CREEK — Vintage and Vino: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road. Vintage and Vino will be a two-day event featuring a vintage market comprised of vendors with furniture, household items, handmade goods, paint and signs. The event will include a farmers market, wine tasting, champagne tasting and entertainment. For more information, visit vintageandvino.com.
OCT. 21-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Trunk or Treat: 5-9 p.m., Town Center, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. More information will be released as the event date nears on the town’s website: queencreek.org.
NOV. 3-4, 6
QUEEN CREEK — “Singin’ in the Rain Jr.”: Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 6; Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. Considered by many to be the “greatest movie musical of all time,” “Singin’ in the Rain” features hilarious situations, snappy dialogue and a Hit Parade score of Hollywood standards. Featuring the classic songs, “Make ‘em Laugh,” “Gotta Dance” and its title song, “Singin’ in the Rain,” this junior musical will have audiences dancing in their seats. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
NOV. 4-SATURDAY
MESA – Giddy Up Gala Fundraiser for CAAFA: Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, an Apache Junction agency, is hosting a fundrasing Giddy Up Gala Saturday, Nov. 4, at Rockin’ R Ranch, 6136 E. Baseline Road in Mesa. All proceeds benefit survivors of domestic and sexual violence served by the CAAFA. A silent auction, music from the Roadhouse Ranglers, a cowboy dance, BBQ dinner, wine wheel and cash bar are planned. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per ticket. To help sponsor the event, call 480-982-0205. Tickets can be purchased at giddyupgala2017.eventbrite.com.
NOV. 11-SATURDAY
SAN TAN VALLEY — San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar/Powwow: Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road. Buy up to 60 pounds of produce for $10. Powwow is open from 7 a.m. until sold out. Generally held the second Saturday of each month. For more information, visit http://santanvalleyfarmersmarket.com or call 480-788-3648.
NOV. 16-18, 20
QUEEN CREEK — “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.”: Show times are 7 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 2 p.m. Nov. 18 and 7 p.m. Nov. 20; Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. Get ready to hear the roar. In “Disney’s The Lion King Jr., the African savannah comes to life on stage with Simba, Rafiki and a cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again. See favorite characters sing “Hakuna Matata,” “Circle of Life” and “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.” This inspiring tale will leave audiences smiling and feeling “no worries for the rest of your days.” To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
JAN. 13-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Jimmy Travis – One Man, One Guitar: 7:30 p.m. Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. Named Entertainer of the Year, this Nashville comedian/musician has performed all over the world. He’s funny, creative, spontaneous and energetic and since he frequently interacts with the audience, no two shows are ever the same. Mr. Travis has performed in Las Vegas as well as on multiple national television appearances. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 480-987-7469.
JAN. 20-SATURDAY
QUEEN CREEK — Shuffle Concert: 7:30 p.m. Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. Tickets cost $12.50 plus fees. This Shuffle Concert changes the generally understood rules of performance — the audience chooses what pieces will be performed. From the classics to jazz to Broadway, Shuffle Concerts offer music for every taste. The ensemble of piano, oboe, clarinet, violin, cello and soprano provides a menu of more than 30 musical works, and neither the audience members nor the performers know which works will be requested. The result is a unique performance each time. To purchase tickets, visit qcpac.com or call the box office at 4480-987-7469.
Editor’s note: Items on the entertainment page run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com.
ONGOING
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities at Lost Dutchman Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
QUEEN CREEK — San Tan Historical Society Museum: Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. Free admission. The museum is inside the historic Rittenhouse Elementary School house, one of the last landmarks in the Queen Creek area. The San Tan Historical Society meets at the museum at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Members and guests alike are welcome to join these public meetings. For more information, visit www.santanhistoricalsociety.org or call 480-987-9380.
QUEEN CREEK — Wednesday Karaoke: 3-6 p.m. and 9 p.m.-close on Wednesdays, Queen Creek Cafe and Sports Lounge, 22002 S. Ellsworth Road. For more information, visit http://queencreekcafe.com or call 480-888-9241.
QUEEN CREEK — Harkins Queen Creek 14 Multiplex: 20481 E. Rittenhouse Road, at Ellsworth Loop Road. For movie listings, visit www.harkinstheatres.com or call 480-344-4111.
QUEEN CREEK — Queen Creek Olive Mill: 25062 S. Meridian Road. The Olive Mill is closed Mondays from June 5 to Aug. 28. Learn the history of the Olive Mill’s company and olive oil production during the 30- to 45-minute tours offered at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5 person. Children under 12 are admitted free. Reservations are not required for groups of eight or fewer. For more information, visit www.queencreekolivemill.com or call 480-888-9290.
QUEEN CREEK — Schnepf Farms: Schnepf Farms, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Home to U-pick veggies, country store, bakery, train rides, hayride tours, petting zoo, museum and holiday events. For more information, including hours, visit http://www.schnepffarms.com.