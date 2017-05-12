Tonight’s dance showcase to feature ballroom, dance company at ALA

May 12th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Members of the 2017 American Leadership Academy Ballroom Team are, from left, Anisa Meyers, Chandler Flaherty, Megan Cooper, Nash Davis, Brenlyn Brooks, Erick Boyd, Lyndee Clark, Bujon Boyd, Anisee Fiaui, Chandler Way, Tyra Gilmore, Jeremiah Boyd, Maria Cervantes, Dallin Edwards, Jessica Brown, Zach Rogers, Paige Bailey and Josh Eames. The photo was taken in February, prior to two dance-program fundraisers. (Courtesy of American Leadership Academy)

American Leadership Academy is presenting the Escape the Ordinary dance showcase this weekend in the Covey Center auditorium of its Queen Creek campus, 23908 S. Hawes Road.

Shows are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, May 12, and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13. They will feature students in the school’s ballroom and backup ballroom programs as well as the dance company’s fall showcase.

A show May 11 showcased the pre-company, pre-ballroom and junior company showcase dancers.

Instructor Alycesun Clare started the ALA dance class with 15 students. The program now hosts over 1,200 students a year, according to the school’s website: www.alaschools.org. Ms. Clare coaches ALA’s ballroom teams as well as all high school social dance courses.

Tickets cost $5. To ensure seating, they can be purchased at seatyourself.biz. Search for alaschools.

Tickets also may be purchased at the door, if available.

Tags: · · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie