Tonight’s dance showcase to feature ballroom, dance company at ALA

American Leadership Academy is presenting the Escape the Ordinary dance showcase this weekend in the Covey Center auditorium of its Queen Creek campus, 23908 S. Hawes Road.
Shows are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. tonight, Friday, May 12, and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13. They will feature students in the school’s ballroom and backup ballroom programs as well as the dance company’s fall showcase.
A show May 11 showcased the pre-company, pre-ballroom and junior company showcase dancers.
Instructor Alycesun Clare started the ALA dance class with 15 students. The program now hosts over 1,200 students a year, according to the school’s website: www.alaschools.org. Ms. Clare coaches ALA’s ballroom teams as well as all high school social dance courses.
Tickets cost $5. To ensure seating, they can be purchased at seatyourself.biz. Search for alaschools.
Tickets also may be purchased at the door, if available.