UPDATE: Venue changed for Jan. 21 Roots ‘N Boots royalty coronation, luncheon

UPDATE: Due to unforeseen circumstances, the venue for the royalty coronation and luncheon has been changed to the Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. according to royalty coordinator Chelsea Underwood.
On Jan. 21, Codi Ross will officially be crowned queen of 2017 Roots ‘N Boots Queen Creek rodeo during a coronation event that will include a fashion show, luncheon and silent auction.
The public is invited to attend the fundraiser that will take place 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Queen Creek Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Tickets are $15.
The deadline to RSVP was Jan. 16, however, late registration will be accepted if space is available, royalty coordinator Chelsea Underwood said during a phone interview.
Ms. Underwood said she has received about 75 reservations as of Jan. 12; the maximum attendance is 150, she said.
“The more, the better,” she said.
Lunch will include pulled pork, cole slaw, creamed corn, dirty rice and cake, she said.
To RSVP, visit the event site on Facebook at Roots N Boots Coronation 2017.
The queens are still gathering silent auction items, which historically include rodeo- and western-themed items and possibly gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses, Ms. Underwood said.
“They’re always something good,” she said.
In addition to Ms. Ross, the 2017 royalty court includes Teen Queen Hailie George and Junior Teen Queen Isabella Jenkins. Outgoing Senior Queen Nikki McNatt, Queen Cheyenne Flores and Teen Queen Dana Conway will turn over their crowns to their successors.
The 2017 royal trio was announced in September but the queens will not officially begin their year of service until the Jan. 21 coronation, Ms. Underwood said. Throughout the next 12 months, the queens will represent the rodeo and the town of Queen Creek at other rodeos and rodeo-related events in Arizona and across the U.S.
They also will appear at community events such as Queen Creek’s annual pancake breakfast and grand openings of local businesses and assisting with town-oriented activities such as canned food drives and toy drives, Ms. Ross said during an interview.
They must be well-versed in all aspects of the rodeo and the town of Queen Creek so they can field questions from the public, Ms. Underwood said.
“The rodeo queens are the face of the Roots ‘N Boots rodeo. They are walking billboards for the event,” she said. “It’s always important for them to be on, I call it, their ‘A’ game and to be part of something as big as Roots ‘N Boots.”
Proceeds from the fundraiser will help offset expenses such as travel fees and clothing this year’s royalty court members are expected to incur, Ms. Underwood said.
Both incoming and outgoing queens will participate in the luncheon, Ms. Underwood said. Each will model two of the personal outfits they wear when representing Roots ‘N Boots — a rodeo outfit such as a long-sleeved, button-down shirt and blue jeans and a more formal leather dress.
They will be joined in the fashion show by members of the rodeo Sweethearts, the newest additions to the Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek Royalty program. Participating sweethearts will wear a western-style outfit of their choice in the fashion show, Ms. Underwood said.
The Sweethearts program is open to girls ages 5-10. Each girl receives a sash and a tiara for use during her reign, according to the Roots ‘N Boots website.
Sweethearts do not ride in rodeos, but are involved in all other aspects of Roots N’ Boots Queen Creek and in other local events and fundraisers, just like the queens.
The coronation event will provide the Sweethearts an opportunity to learn how to deal one-on-one with members of the public, she said.
“At their age, they can be nervous in front of people. We wanted to give them something fun to do to interact with people. We want to make it a good time,” Ms. Ross said.
Now in its sixth year, Roots ‘N Boots Queen Creek takes place annually in early March at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. This year’s event will take place March 15-19 with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, vendors and carnival March 17-19, according to the event website at http://rootsnboots.org/.
For more information about the rodeo, including ticket sales, visit the event website at http://rootsnboots.org/.
News Editor Wendy Miller can be contacted at 480-982-7799 and via e-mail at qcnews@newszap.com, or follow her on Twitter @WendyNewszap123.
