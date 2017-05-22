Scene Queen Creek, Klco Flowers

“I saw several plants with these large, beautiful flowers on the Queen Creek trail on May 5,” Queen Creek resident Sharon Klco said in an e-mail.
The Queen Creek Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit.
Do not use a filter on submitted photos.
Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.
To view more photos, visit the Galleries page of queencreekindependent.com.