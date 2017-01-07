Scenic East Valley

“Sunrise from the Junction at the KOA campground,” photographer Wanda Dow said of her approximately 7 a.m. Dec. 14 photo. She said she is “just another snowbird from Minnesota. After I turned around to the east I took this picture.”
The Queen Creek Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit. Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.