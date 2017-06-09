Scenic East Valley – Bulls Night Out

“I have attached a photo I call ‘Bulls Night Out’ that I photographed at dusk one night coming back from a hike on Peralta Trail,” photographer Anna Marie Stone said in an e-mail. “They were bucking and causing a ruckus until they saw my camera. All of a sudden they all looked at me. I live right off the trail in Gold Canyon. I photograph homes for my business, Staging PaysOff. I do home staging and interior design along with photography for my business and for my photoart etsy shop.”
The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit. Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.
