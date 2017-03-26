Scenic Queen Creek butterfly on lantana bush

“You should see the wildflowers blooming in my yard now,” Cathy Bohrer of Queen Creek wrote in an e-mail to the Queen Creek Independent. Above, she photographed a butterfly flitting among the lantana bush in full bloom at her home in Sossaman Estates.
Click here to view other photos of Queen Creek and the East Valley.
The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit. Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.