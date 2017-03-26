Scenic Queen Creek butterfly on lantana bush

Mar 26th, 2017 · by · Comments:

 

“You should see the wildflowers blooming in my yard now,” Cathy Bohrer of Queen Creek wrote in an e-mail to the Queen Creek Independent. Above, she photographed a butterfly flitting among the lantana bush in full bloom at her home in Sossaman Estates.

Click here to view other photos of Queen Creek and the East Valley.

The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit. Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.

Tags: · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie