Scenic Queen Creek, Ladybug on Bronze Barley
Steve Sossaman photographed this ladybug on bronze barley at Sossaman Farms in Queen Creek.
The Queen Creek Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit.
Do not use a filter on submitted photos.
Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.
To view additional scenic photos, visit the Galleries page on the Queen Creek Independent website.
