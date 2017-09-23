Scenic Queen Creek: Soulful cholla

Interpretive Ranger Nikki Bunnell says she sees faces in inanimate objects.
When she came across this soulful-looking cholla cactus carcass along a trail at San Tan Mountain Regional Park in Queen Creek, where she works, she had to photograph it, she said by phone.
The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit.
Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.
