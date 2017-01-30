Scenic Queen Creek, Sunflower and Kids

Special to the Independent/Dave Darby

Queen Creek dad Dave Darby snapped a picture of his children Alex and Mia in front of a giant sunflower plant in front of the Darby family home in late March.

The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken in and around Queen Creek, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit.

Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.

To view other scenic photos of Queen Creek and the East Valley, visit the Queen Creek Independent website.

