Scenic Queen Creek, Sunlight Over the Mountains

Queen Creek photographer April Haroldsen photographed sunlight peeking through the storm clouds over the Superstition Mountains in November.
The Queen Creek Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit. Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.
