Scenic Queen Creek, sunset through flower

Jul 31st, 2017 · by · Comments:

Special to the Independent/Gavin Turner

 

“The sun setting on the horizon creating a perfect beam of light across the flower,” Queen Creek photographer Gavin Turner wrote in an e-mail.

The Queen Creek Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit. Do not use a filter on submitted photos.

Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.

To view additional scenic photos, visit the Galleries page on the Queen Creek Independent website.

Mr. Turner invites the public to view more of his photos by subscribing to his youtube channel (Gavin Turner) and following his Instagram @gavinturnerphotography.

