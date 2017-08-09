Scenic Queen Creek, Van Etten sunset

Special to the Independent/P.A. Van Etten

 

P. A. Van Etten of Queen Creek photographed this sunset with a cell phone.

“These were taken on Gary Road heading north toward Rittenhouse as the cloudy monsoon skies were moving in. The sky was magnificent and my cell phone actually captured it,” Ms. Van Etten wrote in an e-mail.

The Independent encourages residents to submit their favorite scenic or wildlife photos taken within the community, with a short description of the shot, for publication with photo credit. Do not use a filter on submitted photos. Send submissions with your name to qcnews@newszap.com.

To view additional scenic photos, visit the Galleries page on the Queen Creek Independent website.

