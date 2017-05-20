Archaeological society taking summer break from classes

The San Tan chapter of the Arizona Archaeological Society is on summer hiatus from conducting seminars in Queen Creek.
The chapter hosts free classes and seminars at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month September through May at the San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road. The events are open to the public.
The society takes a break from meetings June-August.
Meetings will return in September. The fall-winter speaker schedule is as follows:
•Sept. 13: Dr. Charles Adams, “Rock Art Ranch to Homolovi; 1,300 years of migration in the little Colorado River Valley.”
•Oct. 11: Hugh Grinnell, AZ Humanities speaker, “The Explorations of George Bird Grinnell, The Father of Glacier National Park.”
•Nov. 8: Jerd Smith, Tempe Historical Museum, “New Data on Historic Tempe.”
•Dec. 13: Steve Hoza, curator, HuHugam Museum, “Massacre on the Gila: An Account of the Last Major Battle between American Indians with Reflection on the Origin of War.”
The meeting schedule could change as the event nears.
For more information and calendar updates, visit http://www.azarchsoc.org/SanTan.