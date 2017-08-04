Cotton crops then, peach trees now

History, oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series will feature old photographs from taken in and around Queen Creek, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
This photograph is from Mark Schnepf of Schnepf Farms. This was taken in the early 1970’s, probably about ‘72 or ‘73, Mr. Schnepf said.
“They are crop dusting here and it looks like cotton,” Mr. Schnepf said. “All the farmers in this area used to crop dust and there was more than one operation. I don’t know for sure, this probably was a crop duster owned by Phillip Barnes,” Mr. Schnepf said. “This person here was called a flagger. The pilot couldn’t always tell where he was supposed to go… So the flagger would step off and wag the white flag.”
“This is Barnes Farms Cropdusting,” Cindy Barnes, Mr. Barnes daughter said in a message.
The Barnes Family no longer crop dusts, she said
Mr. Schnepf said when crop dusting, if the pesticide is overlapped, too much can actually damage the crops.
“The pilot could see it (the white flag) from a distance, set his sights and get in line,” Mr. Schnepf said. “As soon as he got in line, the guy would move so he didn’t get sprayed.”
The area where the flagger is walking, is the family’s airstrip.
The field is located just north of the farm’s office.
“It wasn’t used for the crop dusters, it was used for our own airplanes.” Mr. Schnepf said. “My dad was a pilot, my mother was a pilot, my brother was a pilot. I was too at one point.”
The airstrip, is still on the family farm but is no longer used for a runway.
“I’ve put stuff on it, its got buildings and trees and bushes,” Mr. Schnepf said.
“My dad kept the airplane or airplanes, since sometimes he had more than one, right here on the farm.” Mr. Schnepf said. “He could take off from either direction. The strip was 3000 feet long.”
The farm no longer grows cotton.
“We stopped that in the ‘80’s. The government has a program that subsidizes cotton farmers,” Mr. Schnepf said. “My dad and I were kind of philosophically opposed to subsidies, we thought you know what it doesn’t seem right that you are paid for growing something or not growing something.”
Mr. Schnepf said they were able to grow cotton for three years and then started losing money and didn’t want to take the subsidies, so the family stopped growing the cotton.
Currently, there are peach trees growing on the land where the cotton was planted.