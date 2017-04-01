Look Back, April 11, 2012
File photo
6 years ago
Six years ago this week the top news stories for the April 11, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included: Queen Creek 4-H Small Stock group, made up of 9- to 18-year-olds, have been learning about livestock through trial and error for the upcoming Maricopa County Fair, which runs April 11-15.
