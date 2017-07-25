Look Back, Aug. 1, 2012

Look Back, Aug. 1, 2012

 

Five years ago this week the top news stories for the Aug. 1, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included: At its July 18 meeting, Queen Creek’s Town Council authorized the beginning of an annual review process for amendments being proposed to the town’s General Plan. This year’s six proposed amendments include efforts to jumpstart construction in multiple areas of Queen Creek, as well as transit-oriented design concepts for the town’s center, according to officials.

