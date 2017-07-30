Look Back, Aug. 8, 2012

File photo
5 years ago
Five years ago this week the top news stories for the Aug. 8, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included: On July 29, a 2-year old boy died after being swept away in a wash during a storm in San Tan Valley, officials said.
The boy, who was pulled from the wash on Sunday night and later pronounced dead, had been playing outside with other children that night, according to a release.
As conditions deteriorated, the children moved into the backyard but at some point, one of the children, Dylan Brown, 2, made his way outside the property to the wash.
