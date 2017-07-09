Look Back, July 18, 2012
File photo
5 years ago
Five years ago this week the top news stories for the July 18, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included: A more than $31 million budget for the 2012-13 fiscal year at Queen Creek Unified School District is based on having 4,956 students, the governing board was told last week.
