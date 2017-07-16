Look Back, July 25, 2012

5 years ago
Five years ago this week the top news stories for the July 25, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included:
A total of $1.5 million will be paid to the Maricopa County Air Quality Department as the result of a settlement of a two-year legal battle over penalties acquired at the Queen Creek Landfill, 20224 E. Riggs Road. Allied Waste/Republic Services and the Maricopa County Solid Waste Department will pay the $1.5 million penalty, according to officials.
To read additional Look Backs and articles about Queen Creek history, visit the Queen Creek Independent website.