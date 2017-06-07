Look Back, June 13, 2012

Five years ago this week the top news stories for the June 13, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included:

On May 16, the Queen Creek Town Council authorized staff to make an application for money from the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Local Transportation Assistance Fund to do a transit planning study. It came about after the results of an earlier Maricopa Association of Government study looking into the potential of a commuter rail system throughout the Valley of the Sun.

