Look Back, May 16, 2012
File photo
5 years ago
Five years ago this week the top news stories for the May 16, 2012, Queen Creek Independent, included:
Three members from Queen Creek High School’s boy’s pole-vaulting team advanced to the state meet May 9-11 and the QCHS boys’ baseball season comes to an end after going to the state tournament.
